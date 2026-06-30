Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Mining Americas Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Mining Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Common Shares will begin trading on the TSX at market open on Friday, July 3, 2026 and will continue to trade under the current ticker "MAI".

In connection with the TSX listing, the Common Shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV, effective as of the close of market on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol for the Common Shares.

Further to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2026 pursuant to the Company's name change to Mining Americas Inc. ("Name Change"), the TSXV published a bulletin on June 26, 2026 which established today, June 30, 2026 as the effective date for trading under the new name. The new CUSIP assigned to the Common Shares following the Name Change is 60365B108 (ISIN: CA60365B1XXX).

Darren Blasutti, CEO, commented: "Graduating to the TSX is an important milestone which will enhance Mining America's capital markets profile. We anticipate the graduation will broaden our shareholder base, enhance trading liquidity, and increase index inclusion eligibility. On the operational side of our business, we continue to focus on delivering sector-leading gold production growth by advancing and developing our organic pipeline of high-quality gold projects."

About Mining Americas

Mining Americas Inc. (formerly Minera Alamos Inc.) is a growing North American gold production and development company with projects in Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the producing Pan mine and the adjacent permitted Gold Rock project.

The Company also owns the Copperstone project in La Paz County, Arizona, a permitted, advanced underground gold project. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the Cerro de Oro project, an open pit heap leach gold development project in northern Zacatecas.

The Company's strategy is to become a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.

Website: www.miningamericas.gold

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: the voluntary delisting of the Company's Common Shares from the TSXV and the commencement of trading of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX and the timing thereof. This information is based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. The Company's financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303532

Source: Mining Americas Inc.