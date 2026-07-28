Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Mining Americas Inc. (TSX: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Mining Americas" or the "Company") is scheduled to release its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (the "second quarter 2026" or "Q2 2026") before market open on Monday, August 17, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the quarterly results and project activities, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Dial-In Numbers / Webcast:

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time

North American callers please dial: +1-800-715-9871

International callers please dial: +1-647-932-3411

Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14771

About Mining Americas

Mining Americas Inc. (formerly Minera Alamos Inc.) is a growing North American gold production and development company with projects in Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the producing Pan mine and the adjacent permitted Gold Rock project.

The Company also owns the Copperstone project in La Paz County, Arizona, a permitted, advanced underground gold project. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the Cerro de Oro project, an open pit heap leach gold development project in northern Zacatecas.

The Company's strategy is to become a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: the timing of the release of its second quarter 2026 results and associated conference call and webcast. This information is based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. The Company's financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306911

Source: Mining Americas Inc.