Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) (OTCQB: SHRXF) ("Sharp" or the "Company") announces that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on July 21, 2026 (the "Meeting"), having been postponed from the initial meeting date of June 30, 2026.

The Company has filed an amended and restated notice of meeting (the "Amended and Restated NOM") and an amended and restated management information circular for the Meeting (the "Amended and Restated Circular") in order to give notice and disclosure in respect of the re-approval of the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), which will be a matter of business considered at the Meeting.

The ordinary resolution re-approving the Stock Option Plan (the "Plan Resolution") was not included in the original management information circular dated May 27, 2026 or in the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously sent by the Company in connection with the Meeting. The Amended and Restated Circular includes the necessary information with respect to the Plan Resolution and the Stock Option Plan.

Shareholders should disregard the form of proxy or voting instruction form that was delivered to them with the prior notice of meeting and management information circular. A new form of proxy and voting instruction form will be provided to shareholders together with the Amended and Restated NOM and the Amended and Restated Circular.

For shareholders that have already provided voting instructions using their initial form of proxy, voting instruction form or control number, those instructions are no longer valid. Shareholders must provide new voting instructions for their shares to be voted, and should refer to the Amended and Restated Circular and new form of proxy or voting instruction form. Proxies must be received by 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on July 17, 2026, or not less than forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time any adjourned Meeting is reconvened, or any postponed Meeting is convened.

Copies of the Amended and Restated NOM, the Amended and Restated Circular, the new form of proxy and the new voting instruction form will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

First-Choice Therapies for Genetic Diseases

Sharp Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's small molecule discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.

For additional information on Sharp, please visit: www.sharptx.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Sharp's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Sharp, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Sharp in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Sharp does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Sharp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303542

Source: Sharp Therapeutics Corp.