TOKYO, June 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that its all-new Pajero cross-country SUV, scheduled for global debut this autumn, is engineered to deliver authentic off-road performance that enables safe, secure and comfortable driving across various weather and road conditions. Symbolizing this capability, the model features the Multi Meter, a digital triple meter display that pays homage to an iconic feature popularized in previous generations.Designed to enhance the enjoyment of off-road driving, the Multi Meter on the all-new Pajero provides a wide range of information, including altitude, compass heading, ambient temperature, vehicle pitch and roll angles, and left-right torque distribution. These features allow drivers to monitor constantly changing driving conditions and vehicle dynamics in real time.Whether navigating steep inclines, winding mountain roads, narrow and rugged forest trails, uneven rocky terrain or muddy conditions after heavy rain, the system displays real-time information that helps drivers maintain confidence and control across diverse natural environments around the world.On the dedicated website for the all-new Pajero, Mitsubishi Motors has released a promotional video titled "The Pajero* is ready to write its next chapter." The video highlights the evolution of the Multi Meter - inherited and refined from earlier models - and showcases the vehicle's ability to inspire a spirit of challenge, ignite a sense of adventure, and invite drivers to explore.Special website for the all-new Pajerohttps://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/global/en/lineup/pajero/teaser/(Open in a new window)* Known as the Montero in some marketsSource: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.