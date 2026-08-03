

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF.PK) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY1.411 billion, or JPY1.05 per share. This compares with JPY738 million, or JPY0.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to JPY619.863 billion from JPY609.091 billion last year.



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY1.411 Bln. vs. JPY738 Mln. last year. -EPS: JPY1.05 vs. JPY0.55 last year. -Revenue: JPY619.863 Bln vs. JPY609.091 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 18.68 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.260 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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