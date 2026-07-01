Osaka, Japan, June 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with major global satellite operator and space solutions provider SES (*1) to collaborate on satellite communication services. The two companies will begin discussions toward deploying SES's Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite communication service "O3b mPOWER" (*2) in Japan.SES provides multi-orbit connectivity services worldwide, supporting applications ranging from media distribution to high-performance connectivity for aviation, maritime, government, and enterprise sectors. SES's "O3b mPOWER" is a MEO satellite communication network that delivers high-throughput, low-latency, and secure connectivity with predictable performance. A key strength of the service is its ability to dynamically allocate the required capacity to mission-critical applications and areas with high communication demand. Sharp has been developing flat-panel satellite communication user terminals (*3) compatible with SES's "O3b mPOWER". These terminals leverage Sharp's core communication technologies and compact, lightweight design expertise cultivated through smartphone development.Sharp will collaborate with SES to combine SES's satellite connectivity network with Sharp's advanced communication technologies and user terminals, with the aim of exploring the provision of satellite services in Japan. The collaboration will focus on industrial use cases in areas such as maritime and mountainous regions, where terrestrial networks-such as cellular-are unreliable or unavailable. Potential use cases include enabling connectivity for heavy machinery and equipment in remote locations and managing the operations of autonomous vehicles. Through this initiative, Sharp aims to provide end-to-end solutions, spanning equipment sales, system deployment, and ongoing operations, to support dependable connectivity in such environments.Comment from Jean-Philippe Gillet,President, Fixed Vertical, SES S.A."Japan is a key innovation market with growing demand for high-performance connectivity beyond terrestrial networks. Through our collaboration with Sharp, we are bringing together MEO capabilities and advanced terminal innovation to enable scalable connectivity across key mobility and industrial segments. Together, we are committed to developing the services and technologies needed to support these use cases and to drive the continued expansion of the MEO market in Japan."Comment from Shigeru Kobayashi,Executive Officer, Co-COO and Head of Smart Workplace Business Group, Sharp Corporation"The memorandum of understanding with SES marks an important step that will accelerate our efforts toward building next-generation communications environments. At Sharp, we aim to open up the future for people by integrating AI into all aspects of how people live and work. Achieving this vision requires a reliable communications environment available anywhere. By combining SES's high-performance and reliable satellite communications infrastructure with Sharp's advanced satellite user terminals, as well as our expertise in communications technologies, we will drive this initiative with steady progress."*1 An operator that owns and operates satellites to provide communication services globally. Headquarters: Betzdorf, Luxembourg; CEO: Adel Al-Saleh.*2 SES's MEO satellites orbit at an altitude of approximately 8,000 km. Compared to Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) at approximately 36,000 km, MEO offers significantly lower communication latency. Compared to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at altitudes below 2,000 km, MEO provides stable coverage over wide areas. This enables reliable connectivity even in remote locations and challenging environments.*3 A terminal that integrates a flat-panel antenna-thin, lightweight, and flat in form, unlike conventional parabolic antennas?with modem functionality. It offers excellent installability and portability.- This development is supported by funding from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT). (Project ID: JPJ012368G50501)About SharpFor more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world-first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work. For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.