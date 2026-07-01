Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - Cosmo N.V. (SIX: COPN) ("Cosmo") announced today that it will publish its Half-Year 2026 results on Thursday, 23 July 2026 at 7:00 am CEST.

Live conference call and audio webcast presentation:

Cosmo invites investors, financial analysts and business/life sciences journalists to a live webcast presentation which will follow on the same day at 3:00 pm CEST.

Giovanni Di Napoli, Chief Executive Officer, and Svetlana Sigalova, Chief Financial Officer, will jointly present an in-depth overview of the Company's latest financial and operational performance. They will also discuss strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, and outlook for the coming period. A Q&A session will follow, allowing stakeholders to engage directly with the leadership team.

Date: Thursday, 23 July 2026

Time: 3:00 pm CEST

Participant Link: Live Webcast

Please note that there is a function to type in your questions via webcast.

Via phone:

Participants wishing to ask verbal questions via phone may call the following numbers below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 059 58 63 United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 HD Web Phone: Click Here

Replay:

The webcast, along with the presentation, will be available online shortly after the event and accessible for three months.

The Half-Year 2026 Report will be available for download on 23 July as of 7:00 am CEST at www.cosmohealthconfidence.com/key-financial-reports.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

Financial Calendar

Half-Year 2026 Results and Report H.C. Wainright 28. Annual Global Investment Conference, NYC Morgan Stanley 24. Annual Global Healthcare Conference, NYC UBS Best of Switzerland Conference, Virtual Berenberg Swiss Stockpicker Day, Geneva Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London Berenberg European Conference, Windsor July 23, 2026 September 14-16, 2026 September 14-16, 2026 September 22, 2026 September 30, 2026 November 16-19, 2026 November 30-December 3, 2026

Attachments

PDF - English

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303594

Source: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.