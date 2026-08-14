Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Cosmo N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") today announced that it will change its ticker symbol on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange from "COPN" to "CMHC". This change is expected to take effect at the opening of trading on Monday, August 17, 2026.

The new ticker symbol, "CMHC", reflects the Company's strategic focus on building health confidence. This is achieved by empowering patients, healthcare professionals, and partners with life-changing solutions that are developed at the intersection of science and technology. Cosmo's goal is to drive innovation in life sciences by developing new therapies and technologies supported by AI, digital health and an entrepreneurial approach.

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO, stated: "Today, Cosmo is a focused healthcare company built around three core strengths: innovation in gastroenterology, leadership in dermatology, and a growing digital and AI platform designed to be scaled up across MedTech and pharma. Our team is committed to building health confidence through execution, delivery and performance. This ambition will be reflected in our new ticker symbol."

Existing shareholders do not need to take any action concerning the change to the ticker symbol. The Company's stock will continue to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and XETRA. The current XETRA ticker symbol (C43), ISIN (NL0011832936) and Valor number (32590356) will all remain unchanged.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

Attachments

PDF - English

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309627

Source: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.