ACG METALS LIMITED: Patented Proprietary Recovery Process Demonstrated at Gediktepe

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG is pleased to announce a sustained improvement in gold recovery at the Gediktepe Mine, Türkiye, achieved through introducing a new product to the metallurgical recovery process: A proprietary technical approach developed by the Company, for which patent protection has been secured in Türkiye and is progressing in 35 other countries.

Highlights

Commercial gold recovery of c.85%, compared to c.75% previously

Cyanide consumption reduced by c.45%

Reduced leach cycle times

Lower operating costs and improved margins

Demonstrated under commercial operating conditions

Patent approved in Türkiye for the proprietary process, with international applications in progress

Work undertaken between April 2025 and June 2026 has delivered sustained and repeatable improvements in heap leach performance under commercial operating conditions. Higher recoveries, lower reagent consumption and faster kinetics are contributing to stronger cash flow and improved operating performance for oxide ore.

The patented process reflects a structured optimisation approach developed internally by the Company, with broader applicability. The Company expects these improvements to continue through the remaining oxide phase and intends to apply the approach to sulphide and transitional ore.

As the Company advances towards sulphide processing and copper production, these results demonstrate its ability to deliver practical metallurgical optimisation ahead of its sulphide ramp-up.

Artem Volynets, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ACG, said:

"These proprietary improvements in heap leach performance demonstrate the strength of our world-class technical team. As we move into the sulphide ramp-up phase and copper production, disciplined process control and recovery efficiency will be key to delivering performance and optimising cash flow."

Inside information

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, such information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "targets", "expects", "aim", "anticipate", "project", "would", "could", "envisage", "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Group and the environment in which it is and will operate in the future. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributed to the Company or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by applicable law, regulatory requirement, the UK Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, neither the Company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer.

For further information, please contact:

Thirty Three Communications

Communications Advisor

acgmetals-client-success@thirtythreecomms.com

Berenberg

Research Analysts

Richard Hatch

+44 (0) 20 3753 3070

Joint Broker

Jennifer Lee

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Canaccord

Research Analysts

Tim Huff +44 (0) 20 7523 8374

Joint Broker

James Asensio / Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond

+ 44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Stifel

Research Analysts

Alex Bedwany +44 (0) 7788 392045

Joint Broker

Ashton Clanfield / Varun Talwar

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Cantor Fitzgerald

Research Analysts

Puneet Singh +1 (416) 350-8153

About the Company

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to build a global, high-margin, copper-focused producer with safe, efficient, and sustainable operations.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 39.2koz of AuEq in 2025.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

LON: ACG | OTCQX: ACGAF | LON:ACGW | Xetra: ACG | Bond ISIN: NO0013414XXX

For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com.

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