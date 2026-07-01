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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 10:02
329,70 Euro
+0,81 % +2,65
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PR Newswire
01.07.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Elisa Oyj: Elisa recognized with Microsoft verified Managed XDR solution status

HELSINKI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, Elisa has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

"We are proud of achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Together with Microsoft, we are securing our customers' local and global business operations against cyber threats with world-leading solutions. This achievement is a logical next step after Elisa joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association last year." - Sakari Pihlhjerta, Vice President, Cybersecurity Business, Elisa

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate Elisa on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio." - Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

Elisa is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). "The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome Elisa's verified MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio."

Further information and interview requests: Elisa's Mediadesk, mediadesk@elisa.fi, tel. +358 50 305 1605

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/elisa-oyj/r/elisa-recognized-with-microsoft-verified-managed-xdr-solution-status,c4369703

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/elisa-oyj/i/microsoft-intelligent-security-association,c3550398

Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elisa-recognized-with-microsoft-verified-managed-xdr-solution-status-302815558.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.