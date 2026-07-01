Nordic Iron Ore AB: Nordic Iron appoints new CFO

Nordic Iron Ore AB (publ) ("the Company") has appointed Emeli Nauclér as the company's new CFO, as the current CFO, Ulf Kasshag, is leaving the role for retirement.

Emeli Nauclér has extensive experience in financial management, accounting, reporting, and financing, and has held several roles in various companies as interim CFO, IT manager, and finance manager. She will now be responsible for building up Nordic Iron's finance function, including IT and procurement functions, based on the organization's needs ahead of the upcoming construction phase and eventual start of production.

Emeli Nauclér will assume the position of CFO at Nordic Iron on August 10, 2026, and outgoing CFO Ulf Kasshag will be available for a period to ensure a proper and high-quality handover.

"We're excited to welcome Emeli Nauclér to Nordic Iron to further develop the company's finance function, while I also want to thank Ulf Kasshag for the solid platform for financial work he established during his time at the company," says Ronne Hamerslag, CEO of Nordic Iron.

For more information, please contact:

Ronne Hamerslag

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +46 (0)240 88 301

E-mail: ronne.hamerslag@nordiciron.se

About Nordic Iron

Nordic Iron is a mining company focused on the Ludvika region. The company plans to produce an ultra high-grade iron ore concentrate with a low carbon dioxide footprint, with a focus on fossil-free iron and steel production. Nordic Iron's plans includes an apatite concentrate containing phosphorus and rare earth elements, contributing to society's green transition.

For more information, see www.nordiciron.se.

Nordic Iron Ore's shares are listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser

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Emeli Nauclér