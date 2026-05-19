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WKN: A2NB03 | ISIN: SE0011528017 | Ticker-Symbol: NIO
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:03
0,342 Euro
-2,56 % -0,009
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC IRON ORE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC IRON ORE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3680,38411:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 18:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nordic Iron Ore AB: Nordic Iron's application for additional exploration permit at Blötberget is approved

Nordic Iron has received approval from the Mining Inspectorate for its application for an additional exploration permit in connection with Blötberget. The new permit, Blötberget No. 7, covers an area of 462 hectares and is located west of the existing project. The background for the application is that the company wants to explore this area, as geophysical measurements have indicated a possible continuation of mineralization in this direction. Successful prospecting of the area could mean a possible expansion of Nordic Iron's mineral resources.

"It is gratifying that our exploration work shows continued opportunities in the vicinity of the deposit in Blötberget, and now with Bergsstaten's approved exploration permit we can also include this area in our future exploration plans," says Ronne Hamerslag, CEO of Nordic Iron.

For more information, please contact:
Ronne Hamerslag
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +46 (0)240 88 301
E-mail: ronne.hamerslag@nordiciron.se

About Nordic Iron
Nordic Iron is a mining company focused on the Ludvika region. The company plans to produce an ultra high-grade iron ore concentrate with a low carbon dioxide footprint, with a focus on fossil-free iron and steel production. Nordic Iron's plans includes an apatite concentrate containing phosphorus and rare earth elements, contributing to society's green transition.

For more information, see www.nordiciron.se.

Nordic Iron Ore's shares are listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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