EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC FINALIZES THE ACQUISITION OF CAREDX's TRANSPLANT LAB PRODUCT DIVISION

Acceleration of Eurobio's strategic plan to become an in-vitro molecular diagnostics ("IVD") leader

molecular diagnostics ("IVD") leader Creation of a global leading provider of kits for genomic typing and transplantation diagnostics

Acquisition of a 100% proprietary products portfolio

Deeper capabilities and larger scale with technological and commercial complementarities

Paris, July 1st, 2026 ,8 AM CET

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in-vitro diagnostics for transplantation, oncology and infectious diseases, today announces that it has closed the acquisition of CareDx AB in Sweden and its fully owned subsidiaries in the United States and Australia that constitutes the Lab Products division of CareDx, Inc., a US global precision medicine company focused on transplantation.

Combined with Eurobio Scientific affiliate GenDx's expertise in next-generation sequencing ("NGS") assays, software and global commercial footprint, this acquisition brings together two highly complementary portfolios in human leukocyte antigen ("HLA)" typing and transplantation diagnostics.

Strategic Rationale

This acquisition enables GenDx to offer a more comprehensive portfolio across the transplantation IVD workflow, from pre-transplant HLA typing to post-transplant monitoring solutions. The combined entity will offer an expanded portfolio of molecular assays, reagents, and software, with the aim of enabling laboratories to streamline operations and improve clinical outcomes.

The integration of CareDx's Lab Products division strengthens GenDx's presence in key markets, including the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific, while enhancing its ability to serve both research and clinical laboratories.

Key Highlights

Expanded Product Portfolio: Integration of CareDx's HLA typing kits, including real-time polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") and NGS-based solutions, with GenDx's NGS assays and software platforms

Integration of CareDx's HLA typing kits, including real-time polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") and NGS-based solutions, with GenDx's NGS assays and software platforms Global Commercial Scale: Enhanced distribution capabilities and customer access across major transplantation markets

Enhanced distribution capabilities and customer access across major transplantation markets Technology Synergies: Acceleration of innovation in high-resolution HLA typing, hybrid capture, and transplantation monitoring workflows

Acceleration of innovation in high-resolution HLA typing, hybrid capture, and transplantation monitoring workflows Operational Efficiencies: Opportunities to streamline manufacturing and supply chain operations

Transaction details

Eurobio Scientific has acquired CareDx's Lab Products business for a cash purchase price in the amount of €145 million ($170 million) approximately, after customary adjustments.

Leadership Commentary

"We are happy for the opportunity to close this transaction ahead of schedule and start the journey together with our team and new members towards our mission to advance precision medicine in transplantation," said Denis Fortier, CEO of Eurobio Scientific. "We aim at delivering comprehensive solutions and continued innovation to all our customers and contribute to our patient quality of life."

John Hanna, CEO of CareDx, added: "We are pleased to complete this transaction and believe the Lab Products portfolio is well positioned under Eurobio Scientific's ownership and global IVD platform."

Eurobio Scientific was represented by TD Securities and Kahn Partners. CareDx was represented by Rothschild & Co. and Fenwick & West LLP.

Next dates

H1 2026 revenues: July 28, 2026

H1 2026 results: Oct. 1st 2026