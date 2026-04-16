EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CAREDX's TRANSPLANT LAB PRODUCT DIVISION

Acquisition of CareDx's 'lab products' portfolio creates new opportunities for growth and innovation in the fast growing transplant diagnostics market

Acceleration of Eurobio's strategic plan to become an in-vitro molecular diagnostics ("IVD") leader

molecular diagnostics ("IVD") leader Creation of a global leading provider of kits for transplantation genomics

Acquisition of a 100% proprietary products portfolio

Deeper capabilities and larger scale with technological and commercial complementarities

Paris, April 16, 2026 ,8 AM EST

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in-vitro medical diagnostics for transplantation, oncology and infectious diseases, today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Lab Products division of CareDx, a US global precision medicine company focused on transplantation.

Through the acquisition of CareDx's Lab Products division, the transaction brings together two highly complementary portfolios in human leukocyte antigen ("HLA)" typing and transplantation diagnostics. It combines Eurobio Scientific affiliate GenDx's expertise in next-generation sequencing ("NGS") assays, software and global commercial footprint, with CareDx's portfolio of HLA-typing and transplant monitoring kits as well as its market leading customer service.

Strategic Rationale

This acquisition enables GenDx to offer a more comprehensive portfolio across the transplantation IVD workflow, from pre-transplant HLA typing to post-transplant monitoring solutions. The combined entity will offer an expanded portfolio of molecular assays, reagents, and software, with the aim of enabling laboratories to streamline operations and improve clinical outcomes.

The integration of CareDx's LabProducts division strengthens GenDx's presence in key markets, including the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific, while enhancing its ability to serve both research and clinical laboratories.

Key Highlights

Expanded Product Portfolio: Integration of CareDx's HLA typing kits, including real-time polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") and NGS-based solutions, with GenDx's NGS assays and software platforms

Integration of CareDx's HLA typing kits, including real-time polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") and NGS-based solutions, with GenDx's NGS assays and software platforms Global Commercial Scale: Enhanced distribution capabilities and customer access across major transplantation markets

Enhanced distribution capabilities and customer access across major transplantation markets Technology Synergies: Acceleration of innovation in high-resolution HLA typing, hybrid capture, and transplantation monitoring workflows

Acceleration of innovation in high-resolution HLA typing, hybrid capture, and transplantation monitoring workflows Operational Efficiencies: Opportunities to streamline manufacturing and supply chain operations

Leadership Commentary

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our mission to advance precision medicine in transplantation," said Denis Fortier, CEO of Eurobio Scientific. "By combining our technological leadership with CareDx's strong Lab Products portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions to transplant laboratories worldwide."

John Hanna, CEO of CareDx, added: "This transaction allows us to further focus on our core strengths in U.S.-based Precision Medicine Diagnostic Testing Services and Patient and Digital Solutions, while ensuring that our Lab Products business continues to thrive under Eurobio's leadership."

Transaction Details

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Under the terms of the agreement, Eurobio Scientific will acquire CareDx's Lab Products business in cash for an equivalent of €145 million ($170 million), subject to customary adjustments.

Following closing, the LabProducts division will be integrated into GenDx's operations, with a focus on maintaining continuity for customers, partners, and employees.

Eurobio Scientific is represented by TD Cowen and Kahn Partners in this transaction. CareDx is represented by Rothschild & Co. and Fenwick.

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, Utrecht in The Netherlands and Milan in Italy.



Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the Eurobio Development Holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside IK Partners, "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program managed by NextStage AM as well as Jérome de Castrie.



For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com



The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP



Contacts