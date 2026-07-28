Eurobio Scientific: First half of 2026, Continuation of the strategic transformation

FIRST HALF OF 2026,

CONTINUATION OF THE STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION

First-half revenue up 5% to €84.5 million

Continuation of the Group's strategy: Proprietary products: 37% of revenue International expansion: 47% of revenue generated outside France



Paris, July 28, 2026 - 5:45 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, today reports its half-year revenue as of June 30, 2026.

5% revenue growth

As of June 30, 2026, Eurobio Scientific reported revenue of €84.5 million, compared to €80.7 million as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of approximately 5%. On a comparable pro forma basis-that is, excluding the impact of changes in scope resulting from acquisitions-revenue remained stable.

The impact of changes in scope primarily relates to the integration of the acquisition of the Life Sciences unit of Voden Medical Instruments Spa, which reported revenue of €3.8 million.

in €m June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Change Revenue 84.5 80.7 + 4.7% unaudited

The share of proprietary products continues to grow

Revenue from proprietary products totaled €31.3 million as of June 30, 2026, up 10% compared to the first half of 2025. Excluding the impact of changes in scope, growth stood at 7%. Proprietary products account for approximately 37% of the Group's revenue, driven in particular by GenDx's contribution in the field of transplantation and the product lines in infectious diseases and quality control.

Revenue from distributed products remained broadly stable

Revenue from distributed products totaled €53.2 million as of June 30, 2026, up 2% compared to the first half of 2025. Excluding changes in scope, revenue declined by 5%, primarily due to the end of tenders for One Lambda products.

Seegene Distribution Agreement

Eurobio Scientific and the South Korean company Seegene have been partners since 2011 under a distribution agreement that generated approximately €48 million in revenue for fiscal year 2025.

Seegene has indicated its desire to enter the French market directly upon the expiration and in accordance with the terms of the distribution agreement, which ends on December 31, 2026,

The distribution agreement does indeed provide for Eurobio Scientific-with Seegene's consent-to fulfill its private commercial contracts entered into prior to the distribution agreement's expiration date for a maximum period of three years, as well as its public contracts for the duration of the awarded tenders.

Seegene's revenue totaled €25.6 million as of June 30, 2026, up 12% compared to the first half of 2025, reflecting the Group's strong commitment to its customers in terms of product and service quality.

An Increasingly International Group

International sales account for 47% of revenue. They are driven by the acquisitions mentioned above and by significant business growth, particularly for GenDx in the United States and Canada.

Implementation of the Group's Strategy

The Group is pursuing its targeted geographic and technological expansion strategy, with the ambition of becoming a major international player in specialty diagnostics and offering its customers a comprehensive portfolio based on molecular diagnostics, featuring both its own solutions and those of its partners. The recent acquisition of the CareDx Lab Products division as of June 30, 2026, is fully in line with this strategy.

Outlook

The Eurobio Scientific Group is continuing and accelerating the execution of the strategic priorities it has been developing for several years: the development of proprietary products, international expansion, and the opening of new markets.

Next dates

H1 2026 results: September 24, 2026, after close of trading

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Milan in Italy, Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, and Utrecht in The Netherlands.



Eurobio Scientific's controlling shareholder is the holding company EB Development, acting in concert with funds managed by NextStage AM and IK Partners, as well as members of the Company's Board of Directors and senior management.



For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com



The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP



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