EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Enapter AG

Enapter AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



01.07.2026 / 12:11 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Enapter AG Street: Bleichenbrücke 9 Postal code: 20354 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200JIZN9JYP440O07

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Jeffrey Yass

Date of birth: 17 Jul 1958

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

CVI Investments, Inc.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 Jun 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 28.29 % 1.28 % 29.57 % 32071922 Previous notification 24.55 % 1.28 % 25.83 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A255G02 0 9072120 0.00 % 28.29 % Total 9072120 28.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call option 29 December 2028 411344 1.28 % Total 411344 1.28 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Jeffrey Yass % % % Colombus International Holdings, Inc. % % % CVI Holdings II, LLLP % % % CVI Investments, Inc. 28.29 % % 29.57 % - % % % Jeffrey Yass % % % Heights Holdings, Inc. % % % Heights Capital Management, Inc. 28.29 % % 29.57 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Heights Capital Management, Inc., the investment manager and authorized agent of CVI Investments, Inc., has discretionary authority to vote and dispose of the shares held by CVI Investments, Inc.

Date

30 Jun 2026





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