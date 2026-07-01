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WKN: A3CR24 | ISIN: GB00BMT7GT62 | Ticker-Symbol: 8UU
Frankfurt
30.06.26 | 15:25
49,800 Euro
-9,45 % -5,200
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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1-Jahres-Chart
MAREX GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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MAREX GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 13:12 Uhr
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Marex Group plc: Marex redomiciliation to Bermuda: Scheme becomes effective

HAMILTON, Bermuda and LONDON, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group Limited (NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announced the completion of its redomiciliation to Bermuda from England and Wales, which took effect from 08:41am London time on July 1, 2026.

This follows shareholders voting in favor of the redomiciliation at the shareholder meetings held on May 21, 2026, receipt of global regulatory approvals and, lastly, the sanction of the scheme of arrangement implementing the redomicile by the English High Court on June 26, 2026.

Ian Lowitt, Marex Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We're very pleased to have completed the redomiciliation to Bermuda. Our corporate structure and regulatory framework had become complex due to our significant growth in recent years, including through acquisitions. This move is expected to rationalize our corporate structure and regulatory framework, deliver cost savings and efficiencies and brings us under the US style corporate law of Bermuda, which aligns with our listing on Nasdaq."

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits from the redomiciliation. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "would," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year-ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ:MRX) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Enquiries please contact:
Marex: Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan
+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508
nratchford@marex.com / astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK
+1 716 525 7239 / +44 7976870961
marex@fticonsulting.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.