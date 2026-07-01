Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Ellos Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559495-4116, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Ellos Holding AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the ordinary shares are met, first day of trading is expected to July 8, 2026.

As per today's date the company has a total of 19,747,218 shares.

Short Name: ELLOS ISIN Code: SE0028799XXX Order book id: 519510 Maximum number of ordinary shares to be listed: 25,497,218 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Small Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary Supersector code: 4040 Retail

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from July 8, 2026, up and including July 9, 2026, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 37-38 and page 143-144 in the prospectus.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.