SIRIUS MEDIA: Report of the joint general shareholders meeting of 29 June 2026

Press Release Regulated Information Paris, 1 July 2026 - after market close Report of the joint general shareholders meeting of 29 June 2026 The joint general shareholders meeting of NETGEM was held on 29 June 2026 at the head office under the chairmanship of Mr. Joseph Haddad, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Shareholders' participation reached 57.48 % of the voting shares, representing 142 shareholders. The shareholders approved all the resolutions, following the recommendations of the Board of Directors. In particular, they decided the payment of a dividend of €0.05 per share, detached on 8 July 2026 and payable on 10 July 2026. NETGEM thanks its shareholders for attending this meeting. Financial communications calendar 2026 H1 2026 results: Thursday 30 July 2026, before market opening

About Netgem Netgem is a European technology company specializing in audiovisual content distribution platforms. It develops PLEIO, a turnkey streaming platform for telecom operators (live TV, VOD, cloud gaming), as well as ECLAIR, a suite of services for studios and rights holders (preservation, digitization, OTT distribution, AI subtitling). Netgem serves more than 30 telecom operators and over 300 studios and broadcasters. Netgem shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0004154060 - ticker symbol: ALNTG). Contacts Relations Investisseurs: Bertrand Soleil / Double Digit bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com - +33 6 23 31 06 53 Relations Presse: Isabelle Dray / seitosei-Actifin isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com - +33 6 63 93 08 15

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mGpwkshvk2uVyHGflZ6ZmJVpaWqWl2WbZ5OelmFqapvHb5uVyplma8ecZnJqlWhr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99035-2026-07-01-cp-pr-compte-rendu-agm-netgem-eng.pdf