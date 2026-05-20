Das Instrument HXG SE0015961909 HEXAGON AB B FRIA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.05.2026The instrument HXG SE0015961909 HEXAGON AB B FRIA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.05.2026Das Instrument 6H0 AU000000ENX0 ENEGEX LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.05.2026The instrument 6H0 AU000000ENX0 ENEGEX LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.05.2026Das Instrument TQIR IT0003497176 TELECOM ITALIA RNC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.05.2026The instrument TQIR IT0003497176 TELECOM ITALIA RNC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.05.2026Das Instrument TEG DE0008303504 TAG IMMOBILIEN AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.05.2026The instrument TEG DE0008303504 TAG IMMOBILIEN AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.05.2026Das Instrument 8SW BMG0451H2087 ARCHER LTD. NEW DL 0,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.05.2026The instrument 8SW BMG0451H2087 ARCHER LTD. NEW DL 0,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.05.2026Das Instrument MAV0 FR0014017FP5 SIRIUS MEDIA EO 100,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.05.2026The instrument MAV0 FR0014017FP5 SIRIUS MEDIA EO 100,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.05.2026Das Instrument SZL NO0003080608 SOLSTAD OFFSHORE NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.05.2026The instrument SZL NO0003080608 SOLSTAD OFFSHORE NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.05.2026