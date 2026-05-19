The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.05.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.05.2026
Aktien
1 GB00BVRY9595 Rift Helium PLC
2 CA0369341072 Anteros Metals Inc.
3 AU0000255119 Catalina Resources Ltd.
4 CA39119F1027 Great Red Lake Gold Corp.
5 JP3761600000 Nojima Corp.
6 AU0000469801 Amara Minerals Ltd.
7 BE0974503352 Monni N.V.
8 CA65557M1014 NordX Metals Corp.
9 FR0014017FP5 Sirius Media
Anleihen/ETF
1 US375558CM38 Gilead Sciences Inc.
2 XS3305934823 Arcadis N.V.
3 AU3CB0334902 Caixabank S.A.
4 XS3382738600 Amadeus IT Group S.A.
5 US375558CK71 Gilead Sciences Inc.
6 US375558CL54 Gilead Sciences Inc.
7 US500769KQ65 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
8 AU3CB0332567 Qantas Airways Ltd.
9 CH1552014263 Slowakische Republik
10 CH1552014271 Slowakische Republik
11 US912810UU06 United States of America
12 XS3305218136 Ägypten, Arabische Republik
13 PTCGDMOM0035 Caixa Geral de Depósitos S.A.
14 XS3328447928 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
15 US222213BL31 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
16 XS3307303159 Encore Capital Group Inc.
17 XS3366323072 Maxima Grupe UAB
18 US95000U4J91 Wells Fargo & Co.
19 US91282CQQ77 United States of America
20 LU3215527659 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World ex USA UCITS ETF Capitalisation
21 LU3256186639 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World ex USA UCITS ETF EUR Capitalisation
22 LU3215538003 BNP Paribas Easy JPM Global Government Bond IG UCITS ETF Capitalisation
23 IE0008EMOWT3 JPM Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Active UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.05.2026
Aktien
1 GB00BVRY9595 Rift Helium PLC
2 CA0369341072 Anteros Metals Inc.
3 AU0000255119 Catalina Resources Ltd.
4 CA39119F1027 Great Red Lake Gold Corp.
5 JP3761600000 Nojima Corp.
6 AU0000469801 Amara Minerals Ltd.
7 BE0974503352 Monni N.V.
8 CA65557M1014 NordX Metals Corp.
9 FR0014017FP5 Sirius Media
Anleihen/ETF
1 US375558CM38 Gilead Sciences Inc.
2 XS3305934823 Arcadis N.V.
3 AU3CB0334902 Caixabank S.A.
4 XS3382738600 Amadeus IT Group S.A.
5 US375558CK71 Gilead Sciences Inc.
6 US375558CL54 Gilead Sciences Inc.
7 US500769KQ65 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
8 AU3CB0332567 Qantas Airways Ltd.
9 CH1552014263 Slowakische Republik
10 CH1552014271 Slowakische Republik
11 US912810UU06 United States of America
12 XS3305218136 Ägypten, Arabische Republik
13 PTCGDMOM0035 Caixa Geral de Depósitos S.A.
14 XS3328447928 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
15 US222213BL31 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
16 XS3307303159 Encore Capital Group Inc.
17 XS3366323072 Maxima Grupe UAB
18 US95000U4J91 Wells Fargo & Co.
19 US91282CQQ77 United States of America
20 LU3215527659 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World ex USA UCITS ETF Capitalisation
21 LU3256186639 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World ex USA UCITS ETF EUR Capitalisation
22 LU3215538003 BNP Paribas Easy JPM Global Government Bond IG UCITS ETF Capitalisation
23 IE0008EMOWT3 JPM Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Active UCITS ETF
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