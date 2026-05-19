The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.05.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.05.2026Aktien1 GB00BVRY9595 Rift Helium PLC2 CA0369341072 Anteros Metals Inc.3 AU0000255119 Catalina Resources Ltd.4 CA39119F1027 Great Red Lake Gold Corp.5 JP3761600000 Nojima Corp.6 AU0000469801 Amara Minerals Ltd.7 BE0974503352 Monni N.V.8 CA65557M1014 NordX Metals Corp.9 FR0014017FP5 Sirius MediaAnleihen/ETF1 US375558CM38 Gilead Sciences Inc.2 XS3305934823 Arcadis N.V.3 AU3CB0334902 Caixabank S.A.4 XS3382738600 Amadeus IT Group S.A.5 US375558CK71 Gilead Sciences Inc.6 US375558CL54 Gilead Sciences Inc.7 US500769KQ65 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau8 AU3CB0332567 Qantas Airways Ltd.9 CH1552014263 Slowakische Republik10 CH1552014271 Slowakische Republik11 US912810UU06 United States of America12 XS3305218136 Ägypten, Arabische Republik13 PTCGDMOM0035 Caixa Geral de Depósitos S.A.14 XS3328447928 Commonwealth Bank of Australia15 US222213BL31 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)16 XS3307303159 Encore Capital Group Inc.17 XS3366323072 Maxima Grupe UAB18 US95000U4J91 Wells Fargo & Co.19 US91282CQQ77 United States of America20 LU3215527659 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World ex USA UCITS ETF Capitalisation21 LU3256186639 BNP Paribas Easy MSCI World ex USA UCITS ETF EUR Capitalisation22 LU3215538003 BNP Paribas Easy JPM Global Government Bond IG UCITS ETF Capitalisation23 IE0008EMOWT3 JPM Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Active UCITS ETF