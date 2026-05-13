Le 13 mai/May 2026United Lithium Corp. (ULTH) has announced a name and symbol change to NordX Metals Corp. (NRDX) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 39,734,654 common shares.The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on May 19, 2026.Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 15, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation._______________________United Lithium Corp. (ULTH) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en NordX Metals Corp. (NRDX) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 39 734 654 actions ordinaires.Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom, symbole et numéro CUSIP le 19 mai 2026.Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres en cours seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 15 mai 2026. Les courtiers sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: le 19 mai/May 2026Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: le 19 mai/May 2026Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: le 19 mai/May 2026New Name/Nouveau Nom: NordX Metals Corp.New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: NRDXNEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 65557M 10 1NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 65557M 10 1 4Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: ULTHOld/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 910797406/CA9107974060If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.