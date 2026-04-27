Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Great Red Lake Gold Corp. (CSE: RLGC) ("Great Red Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans for its summer exploration program for its owned and optioned claims in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada.

The Company anticipates beginning an exploration program on the aforementioned claims by the end of May 2026, subject to weather conditions. The envisioned work will consist of a soil sampling campaign, a prospecting program, and a mapping program. This work is designed to provide geochemical sampling coverage over areas of the property where field crews have established that there is no exposed bedrock, as well as to follow up work with more rigorous prospecting over prospective structural corridors.

Corporate update

The Company's shares began trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange on April 23, 2026.

Ted Yew, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented "We are excited to continue exploration of our owned and optioned claims at Red Lake and are looking forward to provide market updates in the coming months."

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT GREAT RED LAKE GOLD CORP.

The Company is a mineral exploration and development company. Its activities consist of acquiring and exploring, mining properties. It is anticipated that the Company will be mainly active in the field of mining exploration in Ontario, Canada and that a material part of its existing treasury will be used in exploration work on the Red Lake Gold Camp.

Forward-looking statement

This news release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). All information in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address future events or developments that the Company expects to occur, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, scope and results of the Company's planned exploration activities and the Company's future plans and objectives, constitute forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of management as of the date such information is made. Such assumptions include, without limitation: the Company's ability to carry out the planned exploration program as currently proposed; the availability of personnel, equipment and services on reasonable terms; favourable weather conditions; the accuracy of geological and geochemical interpretations; the availability of capital to fund exploration programs; and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to exploration activities and the mining industry; risks that exploration programs may not proceed as anticipated or at all; fluctuations in commodity prices; regulatory approvals and permitting risks; changes in economic, market or business conditions; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record, including those described in the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294448

Source: Great Red Lake Gold Corp.