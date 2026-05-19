Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Great Red Lake Gold Corp. (CSE: RLGC) (the "Company" or "Great Red Lake") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "G2T". The commencement of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange does not involve the issuance of any new securities by the Company.

Ted Yew, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We are pleased to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in an effort to further diversify our shareholder base. With the commencement of our exploration program on the owned and optioned claims at the Red Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, we are looking forward to providing an update on our progress in the coming months."

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT GREAT RED LAKE GOLD CORP.

The Company is a mineral exploration and development company. Its activities consist of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties. The Company expects to be primarily active in mineral exploration in Ontario, Canada, and anticipates that a material portion of its existing treasury will be used to fund exploration work on the Red Lake Gold Camp located in Ontario, Canada.

Forward-looking statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Company's plans for exploration on its owned and optioned claims in the Red Lake Gold Camp and the timing of any future updates.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding market conditions, the Company's ability to execute its planned exploration activities (including access, timing, weather and ground conditions), the availability of personnel, contractors, equipment and supplies, and the continued availability of capital and financing on reasonable terms.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and factors include, without limitation, risks relating to market conditions and liquidity, changes in commodity prices, the inherent risks of mineral exploration and development, operational and permitting risks, and the risk that the Company may not be able to carry out its planned exploration activities on the timeline currently contemplated.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable as of the date hereof, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298076

Source: Great Red Lake Gold Corp.