Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Great Red Lake Gold Corp. ("Great Red Lake" or the "Company"). The Toronto-based company was created through a spin-out of mineral exploration assets in Ontario's Red Lake gold district that were previously held by Highland Critical Minerals Corp. The common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol RLGC.

Great Red Lake holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in mining claims comprising 3,366 hectares of land in the legendary Red Lake camp. It also has a further option to acquire an additional 3,050 hectares.

"More than a century after the first gold rush at Red Lake, the region continues to offer significant exploration potential, with numerous projects at various stages of advancement," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We welcome Great Red Lake Gold to the CSE and wish the company success with its exploration program."

"The Company is extremely pleased to have its shares listed on the CSE, and we are hopeful of continued support from our shareholders," said Edward Yew, CEO of Great Red Lake. "We are looking forward to providing updates with respect to our owned and optioned claims in the Red Lake area over the coming weeks."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)