Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Great Red Lake Gold Corp. (CSE: RLGC) ("Great Red Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list 28,329,168 class A common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"). It is anticipated that the Common Shares will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "RLGC" at the open of markets on April 23, 2026.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT GREAT RED LAKE GOLD CORP.

Great Red Lake is a junior mining company whose principal focus is the exploration and development of mineral claims in the Red Lake gold district of Northern Ontario, Canada, pursuant to an option agreement.

Forward-looking statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated listing of the Common Shares on the CSE. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company has applied several material assumptions in making such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the timely receipt of all required regulatory approvals and general economic and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, risks that regulatory approvals (including CSE approval) are not obtained, and risks relating to the mining industry. Although management believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management as of the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293884

Source: Great Red Lake Gold Corp.