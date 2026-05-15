St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") provides the following operational update on its ongoing Phase 2 drill program at the Seagull Property in northwestern Ontario.

Drill hole WM08-27EXT encountered a gas occurrence at approximately 825 metres during overnight drilling operations. In response, drilling personnel immediately closed the blowout preventer ("BOP"), and the on-site gas monitoring crew collected two gas samples using foil Tedlar bags prior to pressure dissipation. The samples have been delivered to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. for overnight courier to Calgary, Alberta, for rush analysis.

The drill hole is currently at a depth of approximately 836 metres and continues to advance within Archean Quetico metasedimentary rocks with minor granite intrusions. As previously reported, WM08-27EXT passed through the basal contact of the Seagull Intrusion at 692.8 metres and is continuing toward the interpreted structural horizon associated with the previously reported gas occurrence in RM26-01 at approximately 877 metres. The Company intends to continue drilling beyond this horizon toward the deeper acoustic low-velocity anomaly, with a planned hole depth of approximately 1,450 metres.

The Company cautions that gas observations made during drilling are preliminary in nature and that analytical results remain pending. There can be no assurance regarding the composition, concentration, commercial significance, or continuity of any gases encountered. Anteros will provide additional updates as analytical results become available and drilling progresses.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release relating to the Seagull Project has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo. (Ontario), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, independent of Anteros Metals Inc. and Rift Minerals Inc.

About Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions, targeting critical minerals relevant to the energy transition.

About Rift Minerals Inc.

Rift Minerals Inc. is a private Ontario-based corporation operating the Seagull Project.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding gas observations, analytical testing, exploration plans, drilling progress, target horizons, planned hole depth, and future updates. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove incorrect and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297596

Source: Anteros Metals Inc.