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7 Tage

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WKN: 830350 | ISIN: DE0008303504 | Ticker-Symbol: TEG
Xetra
15.05.26 | 15:51
14,200 Euro
-2,94 % -0,430
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,17014,19016:15
14,18014,19016:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAG IMMOBILIEN
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG14,200-2,94 %
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