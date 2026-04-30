Hexagon AB: Hexagon releases new targets at its Capital Markets Day 2026

Hexagon is the global leader in precision measurement, positioning and autonomous solutions with a serviceable addressable market of ~€38bn by 2030.

Hexagon's €3.7bn in revenue and ~17,000 employees are across three Business Areas - Manufacturing Intelligence, Infrastructure & Geospatial and Autonomous Solutions plus a Robotics Division currently in an investment phase.

Recent portfolio actions, including the upcoming separation of Octave, the sale of the Design & Engineering business and the announced acquisition of Waygate Technologies, have focused Hexagon on its strong core business in precision measurement & positioning technologies.

Hexagon's organic growth will be driven by strong end market potential and structural tailwinds, new product introductions and an operating model focused on accountability and closeness to customers.

Hexagon launches new financial targets for the 2026 - 2030 period of average organic revenue growth of 4-6%, an EBITAC margin of 24-26%[1] and an EBITAC cash conversion of 90-100%. It also targets reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 70% by 2030, from a 2022 baseline.

[1] EBITAC is defined as adjusted EBIT1 excluding capitalised and amortised R&D. See pages the appendix for further information

Stockholm, Sweden, 30 April 2026 - Hexagon AB is hosting its Capital Markets Day today in London. At the event, President and CEO Anders Svensson, CFO Enrique Patrickson and the Presidents of Hexagon's Business Areas will set out Hexagon's ambitious growth strategy and its new 2026-2030 financial targets.

"Hexagon enters this new phase as a focused global leader in precision measurement and positioning, with a solutions portfolio essential to enabling industrial autonomy," said Anders Svensson, President and CEO of Hexagon. "Our new targets reflect both the quality of our portfolio and the discipline of The Hexagon Way. With a strong leadership team and the financial flexibility to invest behind our growth priorities both organically and through synergistic acquisitions, we are well placed to deliver value creation for shareholders."

"Today we are taking transparency to the next level - enhancing our disclosures, introducing EBITAC as our key profitability metric and providing clarity around our capital allocation priorities," said Enrique Patrickson, CFO of Hexagon. "EBITAC is the right metric for Hexagon, a technology company with a significant R&D spend, funding market-leading product launches that drive our growth. With additional transparency comes additional accountability. We commit to drive capital allocation around R&D, M&A and Dividends with discipline and rigor."

New sustainability targets

70% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2030 (from 2022 baseline)

Net-zero by 2050

New 2026-2030 financial targets

Average annual organic revenue growth of 4-6%

EBITAC margin in the range of 24-26%

Annual cash conversion (of EBITAC) of 90-100%

A focused group focused on enabling industrial autonomy

Hexagon has undertaken significant portfolio changes, namely the upcoming spin-off of Octave and the sale of the Design & Engineering business. The resulting business is a focused global leader in precision measurement and positioning with proforma 2025 revenue of €3.7bn, EBITAC of €826m (22% EBITAC margin) and ~17,000 employees.

Hexagon is organised into three business areas - Manufacturing Intelligence, Infrastructure & Geospatial (formerly Geosystems) and Autonomous Solutions - alongside the Robotics Division, currently in an investment phase.

The overarching growth opportunity that underpins Hexagon's long-term strategy is enabling customers to move towards true autonomy in their industrial operations.

President and CEO Anders Svensson will outline how Hexagon's precision measurement and positioning technologies, digital twins and spatial intelligence capabilities are essential to enabling this true industrial autonomy. Hexagon holds market leadership positions across its serviceable addressable market, which is estimated to grow to ~€38bn by 2030.

Anders will also outline the key changes to Hexagon's operating model. The Hexagon Way is an accountability-driven, decentralised model built around three strategic enablers: innovation and AI; portfolio management and M&A; and people & culture.

Central to this model is a clear accountability structure: the group's three Business Areas are divided into 17 Divisions, each with full ownership of its financial performance and a defined strategic mandate covering three value creation priorities - Stability, Profitability and Growth.

The group-wide enablers allow Divisions to identify and execute on strategies targeted specifically to their markets and customers while drawing on the scale and resources of the broader Hexagon organisation. This balance of focused execution at the Division level and shared capability at the group level is designed to unlock each Division's full potential and drive overall performance and shareholder value.

Hexagon's new mid-term financial targets for 2026 to 2030 will be outlined by CFO Enrique Patrickson alongside a new financial framework including revised metric definitions designed to improve transparency, capital allocation and shareholder value creation.

The new 2026-30 through the cycle targets are:

Average annual organic revenue growth of 4-6% (CAGR 2026-2030)

EBITAC margin in the range of 24-26%

Annual cash conversion (of EBITAC) of 90-100%

In 2025, Hexagon achieved organic growth of 2.6%, an EBITAC margin of 22% and cash conversion (of EBITAC) of 109%.

Capital allocation

Hexagon's capital allocation priorities are, in order: reinvestment in organic growth, value-accretive bolt-on M&A, a progressive dividend, and selective larger strategic moves where they enhance long-term shareholder value. The Group's strong cash conversion and balance sheet provide the flexibility to pursue these priorities through the cycle.

Business Area presentations

Senior leadership from Hexagon's Business Areas will provide additional context on strategy, markets and Business Area targets. The presenters will be:

Andreas Renulf , President, Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area

, President, Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area Henning Sandfort , President, Infrastructure & Geospatial Business Area

, President, Infrastructure & Geospatial Business Area Gordon Dale , President, Autonomous Solutions Business Area

, President, Autonomous Solutions Business Area Arnaud Robert, President, Robotics Division

EBITAC - EBIT1 excluding capitalisation & amortisation of R&D

Hexagon is introducing EBITAC as its primary profitability measure. By immediately reflecting the full cost of R&D investments on the P&L, it will provide a tool to focus management firmly on the return on investment of R&D, go-to-market and capital investments and support performance management and capital allocation. The top end of the target EBITAC margin range (26%) was last achieved in 2021 and corresponds to the highest EBIT1 margin achieved by Hexagon in the last 5-years.

It is defined as adjusted EBIT1 excluding capitalised and amortised R&D.

Hexagon will continue to report EBIT1 (adjusted operating profit) for full transparency. A bridge between reported EBIT, EBIT1 and EBITAC and the EBITAC performance between 2024 and 2025 can be found in the appendix to this announcement.

Profitability metric bridge, 2025

Item €M Reported EBIT 575 Add: in year adjustments (impairments, restructuring, LTIP, PPA) +372 EBIT1 947 Subtract: R&D capitalisation -340 Add: R&D amortisation +195 EBITAC 802 Subtract: in year robotics costs +24 EBITAC (target definition) 826

Robotics - AEON, a potential global market leader in humanoid Robotics

Investment in Robotics to double from €24m in 2025 to €50m in 2026.

Pilots with BMW, Schaeffler, Pilatus & Fill underway.

Robotics is an exciting opportunity for significant value creation.

Due to its rapidly evolving structure Hexagon has decided to exclude Robotics from the 2026-30 financial targets and the calculation of EBITAC. This gives better visibility on the core group performance.

The financial performance of Robotics will be disclosed on a quarterly basis.

New sustainability targets

Hexagon is committed to operating responsibly for the good of the environment. It has set challenging new targets for emission reductions. Hexagon targets a 70% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2030 (from a 2022 baseline) and net-zero in Scope 1, 2 & 3 by 2050.

In 2025 Hexagon saw a 33% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions from its 2022 baseline.

Joining instructions

The webcast will be streamed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d2han2qw/

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, ir@hexagon.com

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 30 April 2026.

Appendix - Reconciling EBIT1 & EBITAC performance, 2025 quarterly

Metric Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2025 Revenue €m 961.5 1,010.5 976.0 1,053.1 4,001.2 EBIT1 €m 248.7 260.0 264.7 299.1 1,072.4 Subtract: capitalisation of R&D €m -94.6 -94.7 -91.1 -84.1 -364.5 Add: amortisation of R&D €m 54.6 54.3 59.2 50.4 218.5 EBITAC €m 208.7 219.6 232.8 265.3 926.4 In year robotics cost €mEBIT -4.7 -5.9 -5.6 -7.6 -23.7 EBITAC (excluding robotics costs) 213.4 225.5 238.3 272.9 950.1 EBIT1 margin % 25.9% 25.7% 27.1% 28.4% 26.8% EBITAC margin % 21.7% 21.7% 23.8% 25.2% 23.2% EBITAC margin % (excluding robotics costs) 22.2% 22.3% 24.4% 25.9% 23.7%

Appendix - Reconciling EBIT1 & EBITAC performance, 2025 quarterly, excluding Design & Engineering

Metric Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2025 Revenue €m 888.2 939.4 907.1 980.3 3,715.0 EBIT1 €m 225.0 231.1 235.5 255.4 947.0 Subtract: capitalisation of R&D €m -88.6 -88.0 -84.8 -78.3 -339.6 Add: amortisation of R&D €m 48.2 48.0 53.3 45.8 195.3 EBITAC €m 184.6 191.1 204.0 223.0 802.7 In year robotics cost €m -4.7 -5.9 -5.6 -7.6 -23.7 EBITAC (excluding robotics costs) 189.3 196.9 209.6 230.5 826.4 EBIT1 margin % 25.3% 24.6% 26.0% 26.1% 25.5% EBITAC margin % 20.8% 20.3% 22.5% 22.7% 21.6% EBITAC margin % (excluding robotics costs) 21.3% 21.0% 23.1% 23.5% 22.2%

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) is the global leader in measurement technologies. Our precision measurement, positioning, and autonomous solutions transform the world's most vital industries. From aerospace & defence, automotive, construction, general manufacturing, to mining and more, we provide the confidence that customers rely on to build, navigate, and innovate.

?Learn more at hexagon.com.