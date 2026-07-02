Advances key component of Crop Science division's Five-Year Framework strategy

Reinforces commitment to delivering trusted Roundup brands and glyphosate products and services to U.S. customers

Bayer Group today announced the consolidation of the U.S. glyphosate business into Ruveon LLC to optimize and align the business with the specific needs of the U.S. market environment. Ruveon will focus on all aspects of U.S. glyphosate, pricing, go-to-market strategies, production and logistics and will be solely responsible for the U.S. glyphosate business. Ruveon is based in St. Louis, Missouri, and remains a Bayer Group business.

The consolidation of the U.S. glyphosate business is an executional step within the Crop Science division's comprehensive Five-Year Framework, previously announced and established by Bayer Group to drive growth, resilience and profitability and allow an even sharper focus on innovation and business operations. As part of the Five-Year Framework, Bayer Group continues to work to optimize the crop protection businesses in a very competitive environment.

Ruveon is expected to be a more nimble and well-positioned player within its commodity-based market, which requires a specialized approach to address competitive dynamics. The dedicated product and commercial teams for the U.S. glyphosate business are now part of Ruveon. The company is expected to supply the U.S. agriculture industry with critical glyphosate products and the highest standards of quality and service.

"Today we take an important step within our Five-Year Framework," said Brian Naber, Head of Crop Science North America Australia/New Zealand. "Ruveon's launch is a sign of our ongoing commitment to excellence in the glyphosate market. Consolidating U.S. glyphosate resources and operations benefits customers, partners and other stakeholders by enabling the Ruveon and Bayer Group teams to fully dedicate the appropriate focus and resources to best meet and anticipate our respective customers' needs."

Alfonso Alba Ordóñez joins Ruveon as Chief Executive Officer with over 30 years of executive leadership experience with Bayer Group in the global agricultural industry. His career spans senior leadership positions across Europe, South America, North America and China, where he has consistently guided organizations through complex commercial and business transformations, helping them implement strategy and deliver sustained growth.

Steve Knodle serves as Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Business at Ruveon. With over 28 years of agricultural industry experience across domestic and international businesses, Steve will oversee Ruveon's U.S. glyphosate commercial sales and marketing teams across agricultural and industrial, turf and ornamental businesses.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About Ruveon

Ruveon offers glyphosate-based agricultural solutions vital for the security and affordability of the food supply. Based in St. Louis, Ruveon delivers trusted solutions like Roundup and drives value to growers across the United States. The business' core values Performance, Reliability and Adaptability guide its mission to empower growers to unlock their full potential. For more information, visit www.ruveon.com.

Find more information at www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conformthem to future events or developments.

Bayer AG is a holding company with operating subsidiaries worldwide. References to "Bayer" or "the company" herein may refer to one or more subsidiaries as context requires.

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