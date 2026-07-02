WALLIX reinvents web access security by combining Remote Browser Isolation with access governance

Paris, July 2, 2026 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity vendor specializing in identity and access security and a leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today confirms the strength of its unified access governance strategy with the successful market adoption of WALLIX Web Session Manager, its web access security and governance solution launched at the end of 2025. Natively integrated into WALLIX One, the company's Privileged Access Management platform, Web Session Manager leverages Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) technology to execute web sessions in a secure, isolated environment, significantly reducing the risks associated with web browsing and access to sensitive applications. Beyond the protection provided by RBI, WALLIX Web Session Manager extends the same levels of control, monitoring, and auditability traditionally applied to privileged access to all browser-based resources.

A unified access governance strategy validated by the market

Business applications, cloud consoles, partner portals, and industrial interfaces are now primarily accessed through a web browser. Once viewed as little more than a navigation tool, the browser has become a strategic gateway to the enterprise, with the vast majority of access to critical resources now taking place through the web. Rather than simplifying access governance, this shift has made it significantly more challenging. Organizations often rely on a patchwork of disparate technologies and point solutions, increasing administrative complexity, creating security blind spots, and limiting security teams' visibility into both user activity and organizational risk.

WALLIX Web Session Manager addresses this challenge by combining the protection of Remote Browser Isolation with the access control, strong authentication, monitoring, and full session traceability capabilities of Privileged Access Management. Every web session runs within an isolated browser, preventing malicious content from reaching the user's endpoint while ensuring complete visibility and control over access and user activity.

Through WALLIX One, organizations benefit from centralized governance of all critical digital access within a single, unified platform aligned with Zero Trust principles, while helping them address regulatory requirements such as NIS2, DORA, and IEC 62443.

The market has already recognized the value of this approach. In its Leadership Compass for PAM 2026, independent analyst firm KuppingerCole highlights WALLIX Web Session Manager's innovative ability to secure browser-based access while delivering a completely transparent user experience.

Customer adoption confirms the value of the approach

Just months after its launch, WALLIX Web Session Manager has already been adopted by organizations with some of the most demanding cybersecurity, compliance, and operational resilience requirements. The Paris Fire Brigade (BSPP) has deployed WALLIX Web Session Manager alongside its existing WALLIX PAM infrastructure to strengthen governance of its administrative portals and provide granular monitoring of web-based access across its operational environments. In the industrial sector, a major player in the nuclear industry has also selected the solution to secure access to critical systems in a highly sensitive operating environment.

Other organizations-including NHS Bristol (Healthcare, UK), ArcelorMittal (Steel Industry, France), Colas Digital (Bouygues Group, France), and France Télévisions (Media, France)-have also deployed Web Session Manager as part of their WALLIX One platform to secure cloud management consoles, strategic SaaS applications, and the administration interfaces of critical infrastructure.

"Digital usage is evolving faster than traditional security models. Our customers need an approach that secures web, cloud, and IT access without adding complexity or multiplying security tools. With Web Session Manager, we are meeting this need by bringing browser-based security, powered by Remote Browser Isolation, into the heart of access governance. Through the WALLIX One platform, organizations can manage digital identities, access, and user activity from a single platform-an essential capability for strengthening operational resilience, meeting regulatory requirements, and supporting digital transformation with confidence," says Wadiha El Batti, Product Management Director at WALLIX.

About WALLIX

WALLIX (Euronext: ALLIX since 2015) is a European cybersecurity publisher and a recognized European leader in privileged access management (PAM). WALLIX supports public and private organizations in securing their identities and access, in order to strengthen their operational resilience, compliance and digital autonomy. The unified WALLIX One platform now protects more than 4,000 organizations around the world. It helps secure identities, user access, and privileges across digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments, giving organizations the freedom to operate securely and move freely in an increasingly complex and interconnected digital world.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

Finance & Communication News

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / WALLIX@actus.fr

Press Relations - Déborah Schwartz

+33 (0)6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

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