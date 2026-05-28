WALLIX recognized for the fifth consecutive year as an "Overall Leader" in KuppingerCole' s Leadership Compass PAM 2026

Paris, May 28, 2026 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software vendor specializing in identity and access security and a leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), provides simple and secure solutions that enable organizations to operate freely across digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments. Among more than 35 vendors evaluated in the Leadership Compass PAM 2026 by independent analyst firm KuppingerCole, WALLIX has once again been recognized as an "Overall Leader" across the three key dimensions of product excellence, innovation, and market presence. This distinction highlights the strength of WALLIX's strategic vision and the technological maturity of its solutions in a PAM market undergoing profound transformation.



A confirmed position as a global market leader

This recognition reinforces WALLIX's position among the leading players in the global PAM market and confirms the relevance of its strategy focused on identity security, Zero Trust, and access governance across hybrid, cloud, and industrial environments. In its report, KuppingerCole highlights the evolution of PAM toward a holistic approach securing human and non-human identities, automations, cloud workloads, and AI agents, requiring platforms capable of delivering advanced governance, contextual controls, and real-time privilege management. The firm particularly recognizes WALLIX's ability to address these emerging challenges through:

Agentless identity and session management that reduces deployment complexity;

Support for OT and industrial environments, a rare differentiator at this level of the market, including complex connectivity scenarios involving OT targets and fat-client applications;

including complex connectivity scenarios involving OT targets and fat-client applications; the Web Session Manager , securing web access through standard browsers with secure session persistence and complete transparency for end users;

, and complete transparency for end users; Metadata-enriched session recording combined with real-time alerts;

Advanced capabilities for reducing standing privileges and governing hybrid environments;

Secure management of third-party and cloud access;

Strong alignment with European digital sovereignty requirements.



A leading European vendor for digital sovereignty

KuppingerCole also notes that WALLIX is "particularly relevant for organizations with strong European assurance requirements," at a time when digital sovereignty is becoming a strategic selection criterion.

This recognition is notably supported by the certification obtained by WALLIX from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), also recognized by ANSSI under the French German mutual recognition agreement, attesting compliance with the highest European security standards.

Thanks to its expertise in protecting critical access and identities for sensitive sectors such as energy, transportation, banking, industry, government, and critical infrastructure, WALLIX enables organizations to address compliance requirements (NIS2, DORA, IEC 62443, etc.) while maintaining control over their data and infrastructures operated under national jurisdiction.

"WALLIX stands out as a trusted European vendor, enabling organizations to secure privileged access at scale through a powerful combination of centralized governance, operational flexibility, and extensive coverage of IT and OT environments," said Alejandro Leal, KuppingerCole Lead Analyst.

"Being recognized as an "Overall Leader" for the fifth consecutive year confirms the relevance of our vision in a rapidly evolving PAM market. At WALLIX, we continue to innovate to address changing usage patterns and threat landscapes, notably through secure web access, the use of AI to enhance the visualization and analysis of security data, and an augmented PAM platform capable of supporting organizations in managing both human and non-human identities, regardless of their deployment model. At a time when some vendors are promoting all-in-one approaches that increase SaaS dependency and vendor lock-in, WALLIX has chosen a different path: an augmented PAM platform certified against European standards and designed to integrate into organizations' architectures in a sustainable, controlled, and resource-efficient way. " says Wadiha El Batti, Product Management Director at WALLIX.

Download the report: https://www.wallix.com/resources/reports/wallix-named-overall-leader-by-kuppingercole-for-the-fifth-consecutive-year/

About KuppingerCole

KuppingerCole Analysts AG is an independent international analyst firm specializing in cybersecurity, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and digital transformation. Known for its market analysis and Leadership Compass reports, KuppingerCole evaluates vendors based on technological maturity, innovation, execution capabilities, and market presence to help organizations identify the solutions best suited to their security and identity governance challenges.

https://www.kuppingercole.com/

About WALLIX

WALLIX (Euronext: ALLIX since 2015) is a European cybersecurity publisher and a recognized European leader in privileged access management (PAM). WALLIX supports public and private organizations in securing their identities and access, in order to strengthen their operational resilience, compliance and digital autonomy. The unified WALLIX One platform now protects more than 4,000 organizations around the world. It helps secure identities, user access, and privileges across digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments, giving organizations the freedom to operate securely and move freely in an increasingly complex and interconnected digital world.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / WALLIX@actus.fr

Press Relations - Déborah Schwartz

+33 (0)6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

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