WALLIX unites its EMEA partner ecosystem to deliver sovereign AI-enhanced cybersecurity

Paris, France - May 7, 2026, WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software vendor specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and a recognized leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), brought together more than 50 strategic partner organizations from across the EMEA region for the 2026 edition of its 4th Partner Conference. Held in Rome, Italy, on April 14-15, 2026, the event provided an opportunity to reaffirm WALLIX's vision for sovereign cybersecurity and to unveil its product strategy, driven by the integration of trusted artificial intelligence at the core of its platform. The event also recognized the ecosystem's top-performing partners through the presentation of the 2025 Partner Awards.

WALLIX reaffirms its vision for sovereign cybersecurity

In his opening keynote, Eric Gatrio, Chief Revenue Officer at WALLIX, reiterated the Group's ambition: "WALLIX enables organizations to prioritize their digital autonomy by choosing a unified cybersecurity platform for managing identities, digital access, and privileged accounts across both IT and industrial OT environments." In an increasingly demanding economic and regulatory environment, he reaffirmed WALLIX's ambition to become the leading European alternative in response to the risks associated with non-European cybersecurity offerings in the current geopolitical landscape. "Our Zero Trust cybersecurity approach helps organizations meet compliance requirements such as NIS2, DORA, and IEC 62443. It is built on solutions developed according to the highest European quality standards and certified by BSI[1] and ANSSI[2], with the objective of ensuring our customers' freedom of action and strategic autonomy across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and all countries sharing these values. This vision also resonates strongly with our partner ecosystem, which is seeking both performance and differentiation in strategic markets such as IAM and PAM."

This strong positioning reflects WALLIX's DNA: combining identity cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, and strategic independence to establish itself as a trusted alternative across the EMEA region.

Trusted AI embedded at the core of the WALLIX platform

During this event, Wadiha El Batti, Product Management Director at WALLIX, presented a preview of the group's product strategy, with a focus on the integration of artificial intelligence within its unified identity, access and privilege management platform. Designed as a trust enabler rather than a "black box," WALLIX's AI strategy follows a responsible, secure, and sovereign approach. It enhances visibility and analytics capabilities based on security logs and events, anticipates identity-related risks, particularly around non-human identities (NHIs) and privileged usage, and strengthens governance controls to limit the risks associated with shadow AI practices.

" The challenge is not simply to add AI, but to integrate it intelligently in order to strengthen identity and access governance. At WALLIX, AI is not an abstract promise - it is a practical tool to regain control, reduce risk, and reinforce trust, without ever compromising on security or sovereignty," said Wadiha El Batti.

2025 Partner Awards: celebrating excellence across the ecosystem

A key highlight of the event, the 2025 Partner Awards recognized the most successful and committed members of the WALLIX ecosystem:

ADD D.O.O - Best signing of the year 2025 (CEE region)

- Best signing of the year 2025 (CEE region) Atos - Integrator Partner of the Year 2025 (France)

- Integrator Partner of the Year 2025 (France) Axeli - 2025 Rising Star Partner (Morocco)

- 2025 Rising Star Partner (Morocco) Axians - Champion of the Year 2025 - OT SaaS PAM (Spain)

- Champion of the Year 2025 - OT SaaS PAM (Spain) Boll Engineering - Distributor of the Year 2025 (DACH zone)

- Distributor of the Year 2025 (DACH zone) Comguard - Distributor of the Year 2025 (CEE)

- Distributor of the Year 2025 (CEE) Controlware - Best Growth (Germany)

- Best Growth (Germany) Datakom - VAR of the Year 2025 (DACH zone)

- VAR of the Year 2025 (DACH zone) WBG - Partner of the Year 2025 (Bahrain)

- Partner of the Year 2025 (Bahrain) Glox - Partner of the Year 2025 (Turkey)

- Partner of the Year 2025 (Turkey) Mechsoft - Best Services Partner 2025 (United Arab Emirates)

- Best Services Partner 2025 (United Arab Emirates) Neverhack - Best Partner Engagement 2025 (France)

- Best Partner Engagement 2025 (France) NXO - Best Growth 2025 (France)

- Best Growth 2025 (France) SNS Security - Best MSP Growth 2025 (France)

- Best MSP Growth 2025 (France) Sorint - Rising Star Partner OT 2025 (Italy)

- Rising Star Partner OT 2025 (Italy) Techso Group - Partner of the Year 2025 (Africa zone)

- Partner of the Year 2025 (Africa zone) Thales Cyber Solutions - Partner of the Year 2025 (Belgium-Luxembourg region)

Through these awards, WALLIX highlights the strength of a committed partner network that drives its growth and embodies its vision. A strong ecosystem that remains at the heart of the Group's development strategy.

About WALLIX

WALLIX (Euronext: ALLIX since 2015) is a European cybersecurity publisher and a recognized European leader in privileged access management (PAM). WALLIX supports public and private organizations in securing their identities and access, in order to strengthen their operational resilience, compliance and digital autonomy. The unified WALLIX One platform now protects more than 4,000 organizations around the world. It helps secure identities, user access, and privileges across digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments, giving organizations the freedom to operate securely and move freely in an increasingly complex and interconnected digital world.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / WALLIX@actus.fr

Press Relations - Déborah Schwartz +33 (0)6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

[1] https://www.bsi.bund.de/EN/Home/home_node.html

[2] https://cyber.gouv.fr/

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yWyaZ5aZZWeZy2xwYchoZ2ZlZ5xoxJKXameZmJKZl5rGnGuVl5qSmJecZnJplmhs

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98136-2605_wallix-partners-event_en.pdf