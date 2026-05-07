Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U3H | ISIN: FR0010131409 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WG
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 13:00
24,600 Euro
+3,36 % +0,800
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLIX GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLIX GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,80024,00012:57
23,75024,05012:48
Actusnews Wire
07.05.2026 08:53 Uhr
359 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WALLIX unites its EMEA partner ecosystem to deliver sovereign AI-enhanced cybersecurity

Paris, France - May 7, 2026, WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software vendor specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and a recognized leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), brought together more than 50 strategic partner organizations from across the EMEA region for the 2026 edition of its 4th Partner Conference. Held in Rome, Italy, on April 14-15, 2026, the event provided an opportunity to reaffirm WALLIX's vision for sovereign cybersecurity and to unveil its product strategy, driven by the integration of trusted artificial intelligence at the core of its platform. The event also recognized the ecosystem's top-performing partners through the presentation of the 2025 Partner Awards.

WALLIX reaffirms its vision for sovereign cybersecurity

In his opening keynote, Eric Gatrio, Chief Revenue Officer at WALLIX, reiterated the Group's ambition: "WALLIX enables organizations to prioritize their digital autonomy by choosing a unified cybersecurity platform for managing identities, digital access, and privileged accounts across both IT and industrial OT environments." In an increasingly demanding economic and regulatory environment, he reaffirmed WALLIX's ambition to become the leading European alternative in response to the risks associated with non-European cybersecurity offerings in the current geopolitical landscape. "Our Zero Trust cybersecurity approach helps organizations meet compliance requirements such as NIS2, DORA, and IEC 62443. It is built on solutions developed according to the highest European quality standards and certified by BSI[1] and ANSSI[2], with the objective of ensuring our customers' freedom of action and strategic autonomy across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and all countries sharing these values. This vision also resonates strongly with our partner ecosystem, which is seeking both performance and differentiation in strategic markets such as IAM and PAM."

This strong positioning reflects WALLIX's DNA: combining identity cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, and strategic independence to establish itself as a trusted alternative across the EMEA region.

Trusted AI embedded at the core of the WALLIX platform

During this event, Wadiha El Batti, Product Management Director at WALLIX, presented a preview of the group's product strategy, with a focus on the integration of artificial intelligence within its unified identity, access and privilege management platform. Designed as a trust enabler rather than a "black box," WALLIX's AI strategy follows a responsible, secure, and sovereign approach. It enhances visibility and analytics capabilities based on security logs and events, anticipates identity-related risks, particularly around non-human identities (NHIs) and privileged usage, and strengthens governance controls to limit the risks associated with shadow AI practices.

" The challenge is not simply to add AI, but to integrate it intelligently in order to strengthen identity and access governance. At WALLIX, AI is not an abstract promise - it is a practical tool to regain control, reduce risk, and reinforce trust, without ever compromising on security or sovereignty," said Wadiha El Batti.

2025 Partner Awards: celebrating excellence across the ecosystem

A key highlight of the event, the 2025 Partner Awards recognized the most successful and committed members of the WALLIX ecosystem:

  • ADD D.O.O - Best signing of the year 2025 (CEE region)
  • Atos - Integrator Partner of the Year 2025 (France)
  • Axeli - 2025 Rising Star Partner (Morocco)
  • Axians - Champion of the Year 2025 - OT SaaS PAM (Spain)
  • Boll Engineering - Distributor of the Year 2025 (DACH zone)
  • Comguard - Distributor of the Year 2025 (CEE)
  • Controlware - Best Growth (Germany)
  • Datakom - VAR of the Year 2025 (DACH zone)
  • WBG - Partner of the Year 2025 (Bahrain)
  • Glox - Partner of the Year 2025 (Turkey)
  • Mechsoft - Best Services Partner 2025 (United Arab Emirates)
  • Neverhack - Best Partner Engagement 2025 (France)
  • NXO - Best Growth 2025 (France)
  • SNS Security - Best MSP Growth 2025 (France)
  • Sorint - Rising Star Partner OT 2025 (Italy)
  • Techso Group - Partner of the Year 2025 (Africa zone)
  • Thales Cyber Solutions - Partner of the Year 2025 (Belgium-Luxembourg region)

Through these awards, WALLIX highlights the strength of a committed partner network that drives its growth and embodies its vision. A strong ecosystem that remains at the heart of the Group's development strategy.

About WALLIX

WALLIX (Euronext: ALLIX since 2015) is a European cybersecurity publisher and a recognized European leader in privileged access management (PAM). WALLIX supports public and private organizations in securing their identities and access, in order to strengthen their operational resilience, compliance and digital autonomy. The unified WALLIX One platform now protects more than 4,000 organizations around the world. It helps secure identities, user access, and privileges across digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments, giving organizations the freedom to operate securely and move freely in an increasingly complex and interconnected digital world.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / WALLIX@actus.fr

Press Relations - Déborah Schwartz +33 (0)6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

[1] https://www.bsi.bund.de/EN/Home/home_node.html

[2] https://cyber.gouv.fr/

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWyaZ5aZZWeZy2xwYchoZ2ZlZ5xoxJKXameZmJKZl5rGnGuVl5qSmJecZnJplmhs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98136-2605_wallix-partners-event_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.