WALLIX strengthens its foothold in Germany and joins the main cybersecurity consortia in the service of European sovereignty

Paris, April 28, 2026 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software vendor specializing in identity and access management and a leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), announces its membership in the German IT security association TeleTrusT[1], as well as its participation in the Alliance for Cyber Security (ACS), an initiative led by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and the digital industry association Bitkom[2].

WALLIX represents a European vision of cybersecurity, with solutions entirely developed in Europe and driven by high technological standards. This rigorous approach led to the certification of its PAM platform by the BSI in 2025, with mutual recognition from France's ANSSI. In this context, joining key German initiatives aligns fully with WALLIX's growth strategy, reaffirming its commitment to European digital sovereignty while strengthening collaboration across industry, public institutions, and research.

Digital sovereignty at the heart of European challenges

TeleTrusT is one of Europe's leading cybersecurity networks, bringing together companies, research institutions, and public authorities to address key industry challenges. Through its working groups and initiatives, TeleTrusT fosters knowledge sharing and contributes to shaping cybersecurity discussions across Europe.

As part of this membership, WALLIX will actively contribute to the "IT Security made in EU" initiative and participate in broader reflections on European digital sovereignty.

Critical infrastructure (KRITIS) and cyber resilience in Germany

At the same time, WALLIX is joining the Alliance for Cyber Security, Germany's largest public-private partnership in cybersecurity, established in 2012 by the BSI and Bitkom. The initiative aims to strengthen the resilience of businesses and public institutions against cyber threats.

In a context of increasing regulatory pressure-particularly with the NIS2 Directive-the security of identities and access has become a strategic priority, especially for operators of critical infrastructure (KRITIS). Identity and access management solutions play a central role in preventing intrusions and reducing the impact of cyberattacks.

Through these two initiatives, WALLIX is strengthening its presence in Germany and accelerating its development in the region, particularly with public sector stakeholders and critical infrastructure operators.

Katrin Rabe, Head of Sales DACH at WALLIX, comments: " Germany is a strategic market for WALLIX. Joining TeleTrusT and the Alliance for Cyber Security allows us to actively contribute to collaboration between industry, public authorities, and research. At a time when digital sovereignty is becoming increasingly critical, European cybersecurity solutions have a key role to play. We are fully committed to this dynamic."

About WALLIX

Listed on Euronext (ALLIX) since 2015, WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software vendor and a recognized European leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM). WALLIX supports public and private organizations in securing identities and access, strengthening operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and digital autonomy. Today, the unified WALLIX One platform protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. It secures identities, user access, and privileged accounts across both digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments, enabling organizations to operate securely and evolve confidently in an increasingly complex and interconnected digital world.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / WALLIX@actus.fr

Press Relations

Déborah Schwartz +33 (0)6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

[1] Teltrust: https://www.teletrust.de/en/startseite/

[2] Bitkom: https://www.bitkom.org/EN/About-us/About-us.htmlte

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97803-0426_allemagne_bsi_acs_teletrust_en.pdf