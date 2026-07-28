WALLIX secures EUR 25 million in non-dilutive financing, potentially increasing to EUR 65 million, to accelerate the development of a sovereign European cybersecurity platform

Landmark first non-dilutive financing, reflecting the Group's financial maturity;

Diversification of funding sources through leading banks and private debt funds, while reaffirming the confidence of long-standing financing partners.

Increased financial capacity to support WALLIX's growth ambitions;

Financial leverage with a view to establishing a European consolidation platform in cybersecurity, AI and the sovereignty of industrial environments.

Paris, July 28, 2026 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software developer and expert in identity and access management (IAM) and privileged access management (PAM), secures €25 million in non-dilutive financing, potentially increasing to €65 million, subject to conditions.

WALLIX announces the implementation of its first major non-dilutive financing in the amount of €25 million, with the potential to increase to €65 million. This transaction represents a significant step forward in WALLIX's financing capacity and reflects the Group's financial maturity, enabling it to access long-term financing from a broader group of lenders, comprising leading banks and private debt funds, while fully preserving the interests of its shareholders.

Beyond the immediate strengthening of the Group's financial resources, this financing reflects the confidence that leading financial institutions have placed in the strength of the Group's business model, the quality of the Group's performance, and its growth prospects. It also provides WALLIX with enhanced financing capacity to accelerate its organic growth and pursue potential external growth opportunities, while sustainably optimizing its financial structure.

The initial financing of €25 million comprises:

a bank loan of €15 million, structured in two tranches: €9 million repayable over six years and €6 million repayable in full at maturity after 6.5 years. This bank loan, granted by a banking syndicate comprising long-standing partners BNP Paribas and Société Générale, as well as new partners LCL and Caisse d'Epargne Ile-de-France, demonstrates both the renewed confidence of WALLIX's long-standing banking partners and the expansion of its circle of financial partners.

a €10 million bond issue, repayable in full at maturity after seven years, subscribed to by the leading debt funds Socadif and Sienna.



The transaction, carried out on favorable interest rate terms, will enable the average maturity of the debt to be extended. The average cost of bond financing could also improve depending on compliance with two non-financial indicators, in line with WALLIX's commitments to sustainable development, namely: the implementation of a strategic responsible procurement policy and cybersecurity awareness education through its WeEDU program in schools, bachelor's degree programs, and post-secondary programs.

In addition to the €25 million in secured financing, WALLIX may be granted an additional €40 million credit line, subject to certain conditions, bringing the total financing capacity to €65 million and thereby strengthening the Group's ability to quickly finance potential growth opportunities.

BNP Paris is acting as Co-Coordinator with LCL (Crédit Agricole Group) and Société Générale as agent.

WALLIX was advised by Fundamental Partners as financial advisor and by Moncey Avocats as legal counsel.



Amaury Rosset, WALLIX CFO, said: "This transaction marks a significant step forward in our financing capacity. Today, we are taking a new step in diversifying our funding sources by securing, for the first time, significant, non-dilutive institutional financing. The confidence shown in us by our long-standing partners and by new, leading partners reflects the strength of our credit profile and provides long-term financial stability. This financing gives us significant financial flexibility to support our growth strategy and seize any development opportunities that may arise."



Next publication: H1 2026 results, October 8, 2026



ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is a European leader in cybersecurity. WALLIX software has been protecting user identities and access (PAM - Privileged Access Management & IAM - Identity and Access Management) since 2003, enabling every organization, wherever it is based, to move freely and securely in a safer digital world.

The technological excellence of its solutions, as recognized by the most prestigious analyst firms, serves over 4,000 organizations across more than 100 countries with the mission of providing a simple and secure identified access service to enable users to operate securely in digital and industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and undertakes to help build a trusted European digital space.

The Company has been listed on Euronext (ALLIX) since 2015. The founders and directors are the major long-standing shareholders alongside investment structure TDH (Thierry Dassault Holding).

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com



CONTACTS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTUS finance & communication

Investors' relations - Hélène de Watteville

00 33 1 53 67 36 33 / wallix@actus.fr

Press relations - Déborah Schwartz

00 33 6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

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