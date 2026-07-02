Logile Partners with ReThink Productivity to Help UK Retailers Move from Productivity Ambition to Operational Reality

Partnership unites ReThink's productivity diagnostics and Logile's Connected Workforce platform to help UK retailers improve workforce management, labour planning and store execution

DALLAS, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logile, Inc. , a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, and ReThink Productivity , a UK-based productivity and operating model consultancy, today announced a new partnership to help UK and EMEA retailers quantify productivity opportunity and operationalise it through better labour planning, store execution and fresh operations. The partnership forms as part of the newly launched LogileONE Partner Ecosystem , a curated network built to help retailers move from operational strategy to measurable store-level results.

UK retailers are operating under mounting pressure, and many still lack a clear way to connect productivity insight to the systems and processes that run stores day to day. According to Logile's 2025 UK Labour Planning & Optimisation Report , 84% of frontline associates say poor staffing or rota planning is directly causing lost sales. Forecasts, labour standards, schedules and fresh production plans are often managed in separate systems, creating cost, inconsistency and a fragmented approach to retail workforce planning, and a harder path from business case to measurable results.

Logile and ReThink Productivity's partnership is designed to close that gap by combining productivity insight, workforce technology and store-level execution support. Key elements of the partnership include:

ReThink benchmarks productivity data against a dataset of more than 7 million data points, drawn from work study and labour modelling engagements across retail and other large operating businesses.

Logile's Connected Workforce platform delivers retail workforce management from demand forecasting through to labour planning, scheduling, store execution and fresh operations in a single connected model.

platform delivers retail workforce management from demand forecasting through to labour planning, scheduling, store execution and fresh operations in a single connected model. Together, the two organisations help retailers identify where productivity opportunity exists, quantify the financial case for change and operationalise that change at scale.



"Logile and ReThink Productivity share a strong philosophy between our businesses: productivity improvement only matters if it can be made practical, measurable and executable in stores," said James Freshwater, Vice President, UK, EMEA & International at Logile. "Retailers need better ways to understand where the opportunity is, build the case for change and then operationalise that change at scale. ReThink brings deep productivity expertise, work study discipline and practical operating model insight. Logile brings the connected platform to turn that insight into better forecasting, labour planning, store execution, fresh operations and measurable value. Together, we can help retailers move from productivity ambition to operational reality."

"At ReThink, our purpose is to recognise opportunities and create insights so that organisations make better decisions and deliver a sustained, positive contribution to customers and colleagues," said Simon Hedaux, Co-Founder of ReThink Productivity. "We have deep expertise in helping retailers understand how work is really done, where productivity can be improved, and how operating models can be made more practical and measurable. Partnering with Logile gives customers a stronger route from productivity insight to operational value. By combining ReThink's productivity expertise with Logile's Connected Workforce platform, we can help retailers build better labour models, improve planning and create more sustainable ways of working."

As part of the LogileONE Partner Ecosystem, Logile and ReThink Productivity will begin joint activity focused on UK and EMEA retail opportunities. Initial programmes will include customer conversations, productivity opportunity assessments and business case support, with further collaborative content and industry activity to follow.

To learn how Logile's workforce management software is helping UK retailers improve productivity and store execution, visit logile.com . To learn more about LogileONE or explore partnership opportunities, visit logile.com/partners .

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labor scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh item management and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labor aligned to real demand, stronger execution and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at logile.com .