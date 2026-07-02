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WKN: A0LC2V | ISIN: SE0001634262 | Ticker-Symbol: D1F
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 10:10
5,925 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8655,88510:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 08:30 Uhr
40 Leser
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Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös acquires and divests properties

Diös has, through two separate transactions, acquired one property with an underlying property value of SEK 105 million and divested two properties for SEK 176 million. The acquired property is centrally located in Östersund comprising approximately 5,300 square metres, with possession scheduled for October. The divested properties are located outside central Sundsvall and are primarily used for educational operations. Together, the divested properties comprise approximately 10,100 square metres, with possession scheduled for 31 August.

The acquired property's annual rental value amounts to SEK 9 million and the economic occupancy rate is 92 per cent. The property consists of 60 per cent commercial premises, primarily within education and healthcare, and the largest tenant is Hermods. The seller is Runnstaden.

The annual rental value of the divested properties amounts to SEK 17 million and the economic occupancy rate is 97 per cent. The largest tenants are Norrlidens Kunskapscentrum AB and Internationella Engelska Skolan. The purchaser is Tvättbjörnen Holding AB.

The transactions are structured as company transactions. The divestment is completed at book value and results in a reversal of deferred tax of approximately SEK 22 million.

"We continue to optimise our portfolio and strengthen our position in our city centres through acquisitions of properties with the potential to generate increased economic value," says Annie Franzon, Head of Transactions, Diös.

The transactions are subject to approval from the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). The acquired property is Rektorn 9. The divested properties are Norrbacka 12 and Norrmalm 2:28.

For further information please contact:
Annie Franzon, Head of Transactions, Diös
Phone: +46 (0) 10-470 95 08
E-mail: annie.franzon@dios.se

Stig Svedberg, CEO, Tvättbjörnen
Phone: +46 (0) 70-686 43 00
E-mail: stig.svedberg@tvattbjornen.se

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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