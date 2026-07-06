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WKN: A0LC2V | ISIN: SE0001634262 | Ticker-Symbol: D1F
Frankfurt
06.07.26 | 08:06
5,875 Euro
+1,91 % +0,110
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9006,20021:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report January-June 2026

We delivered positive net letting of SEK 10 million in the quarter and SEK 25 million for the period, while maintaining a stable occupancy rate of 90 percent. The quarter was characterized by high activity levels, with positive unrealized value changes driven by strong leasing performance and project progress, as well as improved financial predictability through an extended interest rate duration.

Quarter in brief
Rental income remained largely unchanged and amounted to SEK 667 (666)
Net lettings amounted to SEK 10 million (2)
Operating surplus increased by 1 per cent to SEK 485 million (479)
Income from property management increased by 4 per cent to SEK 279 million (268)
Unrealised changes in property values amounted to SEK 109 million (-130) and unrealised changes in derivatives amounted to SEK -69 million (-107)
Profit for the period amounted to SEK 236 million (8)
Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.70 (0.05)
January-June in brief
Rental income increased by 0.2 per cent to SEK 1,329 million (1,327)
Net lettings amounted to SEK 25 million (3)
Operating surplus increased by 1 per cent to SEK 911 million (906)
Income from property management increased by 2 per cent to SEK 499 million (489)
Unrealised changes in property values amounted to SEK 123 million (-124) and unrealised changes in derivatives amounted to SEK -8 million (-108)
Profit for the period amounted to SEK 484 million (169)
Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.47 (1.20)

"At its core, Diös is a high-yield company with a low-risk profile thanks to our diversification and strong market position. Our stable cash flows enable us to invest throughout all phases of the economic cycle, creating conditions for profitable growth," says David Carlsson, CEO, Diös.
Presentation of the report
Today at 2:00 p.m. CEST, CEO David Carlsson and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a webcast conference call. The presentation will be held in English. For more information, please visit: investors.dios.se

For further information, please contact:

David Carlsson, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 10-470 95 01
E-mail: david.carlsson@dios.se

Rolf Larsson, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 10-470 95 03
E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

This information is information that Diös is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-06 13:00 CEST.

Image Attachments
Front_page_Diös Delårsrapport 2026 Q2

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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