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WKN: A0M8Y5 | ISIN: BE0003878957 | Ticker-Symbol: 4V1
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 20:45
83,90 Euro
-0,24 % -0,20
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
VGP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VGP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,2086,5012:16
86,2086,5012:07
PR Newswire
02.07.2026 11:36 Uhr
161 Leser
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HiBy Products Receive Multiple Honors at VGP 2026 SUMMER

LEWES, Del., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy and HiBy Digital have achieved a sweeping victory at Japan's prestigious VGP 2026 SUMMER audio-visual awards. Securing the Selection Award, multiple Gold Awards, and an impressive array of product distinctions, the brand's latest lineup earned top honors from VGP's professional jury for design, performance, and user experience-firmly reinforcing HiBy's leadership in the global Hi-res audio market.

Selection & Triple Gold Awards

  • HiBy Digital M500 (Hatsune Miku Edition) - Dual Crown: Selection Award & Gold Award: Standing out as a highlight of this year's VGP, this stunning collaboration effortlessly fuses vibrant pop-culture aesthetics with pristine high-fidelity engineering in the 50,000-to-100,000-yen segment.

The official VGP Selection Award comment states:

For the product planning of a digital audio player created in collaboration with Hatsune Miku, featuring meticulous attention to detail not only in its color design but also throughout the user interface.

  • HiBy R6 Pro Max - Gold Award: Dominating the premium 150,000 to 200,000-yen category and delivering latest audio architecture and class-leading performance.
  • HiBy W4 - Gold Award: Awarded top honors in the Wireless Headphone Amplifier category, proving that elite high-res audio can be perfectly portable and wireless.

VGP 2026 SUMMER Award Winners

  • HiBy Digital M500 - Selection Award
  • HiBy Digital M500 - Gold Award
  • HiBy R6 Pro Max - Gold Award
  • HiBy W4 - Gold Award
  • HiBy RS8 II - Awarded
  • HiBy R8 II - Awarded
  • HiBy Golden 10th Titanium Edition - Awarded
  • HiBy R6 Pro II 2025 - Awarded
  • HiBy R6 III 2025 - Awarded
  • HiBy R3 Pro II - Awarded
  • HiBy Digital M300 - Awarded
  • HiBy ZETA II - Awarded
  • HiBy Digital YUME - Awarded
  • HiBy Project Ace JP - Awarded
  • HiBy Yacht10 - Awarded

This sweeping victory at VGP 2026 SUMMER solidifies HiBy's reputation in the global Hi-res audio landscape. By consistently pushing boundaries across multiple product categories, HiBy demonstrates an unwavering commitment to innovation. Looking forward, the company will keep crafting next-generation audio solutions that seamlessly blend groundbreaking performance, refined artistry, and exceptional value for music lovers.

Media Contact: William Yueng, bd@hiby.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hiby-products-receive-multiple-honors-at-vgp-2026-summer-302816800.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.