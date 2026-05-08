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WKN: A0M8Y5 | ISIN: BE0003878957 | Ticker-Symbol: 4V1
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 14:12
90,20 Euro
-0,11 % -0,10
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
VGP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VGP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,9082,0013:04
0,0000,00008.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
54 Leser
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VGP NV: Shareholders' Meetings of 8 May 2026

Press Release
Regulated Information
Antwerp, 8 May 2026, 18:00 CET

VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group') held today its Annual, Special and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings (the 'Shareholder Meetings') in accordance with the organization method as described in its press release of 8 April 2026.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The shareholders approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Annual Shareholder' Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding the dividend.

Dividend

The annual shareholder's meeting approved the payment of a gross dividend for a total amount of EUR 92,790,460.80 which corresponds to an amount of EUR 3.4 per share in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2025 and approved to delegate the determination of the payment date as well as all other formalities relating to the payment of the dividend to the board of directors.

During a Board of Directors meeting held today, after the closing of the Shareholders' Meetings, the Board of Directors approved the payment details as follows:

- 8 May 2026: Ex-date dividend 2025

- 11 May 2026: Record date dividend 2025

- 22 May 2026: Payment date dividend 2025

SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Special Shareholders' Meeting also approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Special Shareholders' Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding the approval of the change of control clauses.

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING

The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting also approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Piet Van GeetMartijn Vlutters
Chief Financial OfficerVP - Business Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 37Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 33
E-mail: piet.van.geet@vgpparks.euE-mail: martijn.vlutters@vgpparks.eu

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 434 full-time employees in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In December 2025, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 8.7 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.7 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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