Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Obtains Exploration Drilling Plan Approval and Selects Foraco for Phase 1 Diamond Core Drilling at Serpentine Copper-Nickel Project, Minnesota, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48,WKN:A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval of its exploration plan from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for its flagship Serpentine Copper-Nickel Project ("Serpentine" or the "Project") in St. Louis County, Minnesota. The Company has also selected Foraco International ("Foraco") to conduct a minimum of 1,640 meters of diamond core drilling as part of the planned Phase 1 program.

Foraco will mobilize to the site to execute the program, building on their successful ongoing work at the Company's Titac Project. This marks a significant step forward in advancing exploration at Serpentine, targeting high-priority zones within this large-scale copper-nickel-platinum group elements system.

CEO David Suda stated: "We are excited to secure the DNR approval and select Foraco once again to commence our Phase 1 drilling at Serpentine. Serpentine already hosts significant Inferred Mineral Resources and Indicated Mineral Resources within one of North America's premier copper-nickel districts. Our objective is to systematically advance the project through additional drilling, resource refinement and metallurgical work designed to improve our understanding of the deposit and support future technical studies. We believe disciplined technical work is how value is created in the mineral development cycle - by reducing uncertainty, increasing confidence in the resource, and positioning an asset for future development decisions."

Serpentine Project Summary

Serpentine hosts significant pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resources and Indicated Mineral Resources within the Duluth Complex in St. Louis County, northern Minnesota. As disclosed in the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Serpentine Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of July 14, 2025, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), Serpentine has an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 279.9 million tonnes at 0.37% Cu, 0.12% Ni, and 0.007% Co, using a US$10.25/tonne NSR cut-off which includes 21.6 million tonnes in the Indicated Mineral Resource category grading 0.46% Cu, 0.16% Ni, and 0.014% Co, using a US$10.25/tonne NSR cut-off.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resources: Inferred Mineral Resources have a lower level of confidence than that applying to Indicated Mineral Resources and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. However, there is no certainty that such upgrading will occur or that the Inferred Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues.

Figure 1. Map displaying the Company's projects in Minnesota including the Serpentine area.

This positions Serpentine as a significant undeveloped copper-nickel project aligned with U.S. priorities for domestic critical minerals supply. The approved Phase 1 program is designed to advance the Project in a disciplined and technically focused manner. Drilling, which is expected to commence in August 2026, will focus on areas where additional data may support increased geological confidence in portions of the existing Mineral Resource. In parallel, the Company plans to undertake metallurgical test work to better understand potential processing characteristics and recovery pathways. The objective of this work is to expand the technical dataset, support future resource updates where warranted, and position the Project for future scoping-level studies, subject to results.

Drilling is expected to test and expand known mineralization, with results to inform future resource updates and development planning. The Company continues to work closely with regulators and stakeholders to ensure responsible exploration practices.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Ajeet Milliard, Chief Geologist of the Company, and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

About Green Bridge Metals Corporation

Green Bridge is focused on developing domestic sources of copper, nickel, titanium, and platinum group elements - minerals essential for national defense and clean energy - with projects in the Duluth Complex, Minnesota, and other strategic North American locations.

For further information, please contact:

Dave Suda, CEO

david@greenbridgemetals.com

(604) 928-3101

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and results of the planned drilling program at the Serpentine Project; expectations regarding the Company's relationship with Foraco; the Company's ability to advance the project through additional drilling, resource refinement and metallurgical work; potential future resource upgrades or expansions; and the Company's plans for further exploration, technical work and development of its Minnesota project portfolio. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and factors considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the accuracy of the Company's current geological models, Mineral Resource Estimates and technical information; the continued validity of the exploration plan approval received from the DNR; the ability of Foraco and the Company's other contractors, consultants and technical personnel to perform the planned work programs as currently anticipated; the availability of equipment, personnel, services and supplies required to carry out the planned drilling and technical work; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain all required permits, approvals and authorizations; the availability of sufficient working capital or financing on acceptable terms; stable market conditions and commodity prices; the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, regulations, project parameters, access, environmental conditions, community or stakeholder relations, or general economic and capital market conditions; and that exploration and technical results will be consistent with management's expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: risks related to exploration and development activities; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; permitting, regulatory and environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of metals; possible variations in Mineral Resource Estimates, grade, or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and the impact of general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Green Bridge Metals Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/green-bridge-metals-obtains-exploration-drilling-plan-approval-and-selects-foraco-1185674