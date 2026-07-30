Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Announces Closing of C$4 Million "Best Efforts" Public Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "best-efforts" public offering of 32,006,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.125 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,000,750 (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by Stifel Canada as sole agent and bookrunner (the "Agent").

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share until July 30, 2029, at an exercise price of C$0.155 per Common Share, subject to adjustment in certain events. The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture entered into as of the date hereof between the Company and Endeavor Trust Corporation.

The Company granted to the Agent an option to sell up to an additional: (i) 6,000,000 Units at the Offering Price; (ii) 6,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.0987 per Common Share; (iii) 6,000,000 Warrants at a price of $0.0263 per Warrant; or (iv) any combination thereof (the "Agent's Option"). The Agent's Option is exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Agent, at any time until August 29, 2026.

The Offering was made: (i) by way of a prospectus supplement, dated July 24, 2026, to the Company's existing base shelf prospectus dated June 22, 2026, filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec; (ii) in the United States, on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act; and (iii) in other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as agreed to by the Company and the Agent, provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arose in any such jurisdiction.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to support the Company's existing operations, as well as for general working capital purposes.

As consideration for its services, the Company has paid the Agent a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and has issued to the Agent non-transferrable broker warrants equal to 7.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at the Offering Price at any time until July 30, 2029. The Broker Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Offering, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on December 1, 2026.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. Persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of "critical mineral" rich assets in North America. Two projects of merit are the focus of the Company's activity which include the Serpentine property ("Serpentine") and the South Contact District ("South Contact Project" and together, the "Projects"). The South Contact Project includes the Titac property ("Titac") and the Skibo property ("Skibo") which exist along the basal contact of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The Projects contain bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium resources hosted in mafic, ultramafic, and oxide ultramafic intrusions. Serpentine is a magmatic sulphide style deposit with an Inferred and Indicated mineral resources estimate for copper and nickel. A portion of the Titac property, known as "Titac South", contains an Inferred mineral resource estimate for titanium dioxide mineralization, details of which are available in a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects entitled, "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024 and a report date of September 26, 2024, authored by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P. Geo., Andrew J. Turner, B.Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., Fallon T. Clarke, B.Sc., P. Geo., and Christian Bohm, PhD, P.Geo., and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

ON BEHALF OF GREEN BRIDGE METALS,

"David Suda"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

David Suda

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.928-3101

investors@greenbridgemetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and the exercise of the Agent's Option. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. In some instances, material assumptions and factors are presented or discussed in this news release in connection with the statements or disclosure containing the forward-looking information and statements. You are cautioned that the following list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions concerning: the Company using the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; the Company's ability to deploy the net proceeds of the Offering in a manner consistent with current expectations; the availability of suitable opportunities to advance the Company's projects and business objectives; and the continuation of current market, regulatory and operating conditions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that the Agent's Option may not be exercised in whole or in part; the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected; risks associated with the business of the Company; the risk that exploration, development or corporate activities may require expenditures from those currently anticipated; the risk that market, economic or industry conditions may affect the Company's plans for the use of proceeds; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.