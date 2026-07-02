Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of public data compilation concerning the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project (the "Project") that was generated using MetalCore, the Company's proprietary artificial-intelligence mineral exploration platform. MetalCore's assessment of the project integrated 10 mineral occurrences, data regarding past production, approximately 19 assessment reports filed between 1968 and 2025, together with 38 regional geochemical samples and a regional aeromagnetic field survey into a single prioritized target set.

"Even at this preliminary stage of development, MetalCore is providing alternative insights that complement traditional exploration frameworks. Although the output that this platform provides is preliminary, we are encouraged that MetalCore is already highlighting aspects of prior exploration for discussion and evaluation," said Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc. "It adds a meaningful new dimension to the Wilmac story and it's a strong proof point for this platform as we look to apply it elsewhere."

MetalCore Identifies a Platinum Dimension on Wilmac Project

MetalCore identified a platinum group element signal across the claims comprising the Wilmac Project, which broadens the Company's prior copper-gold thesis, and noted the following:

The Whipsaw Creek Placer (BC MINFILE 092HSE236) within the Trojan-Condor block is a past producer of gold and platinum, operated intermittently between 1887 and 1935, with approximately 3,460 grams (111.24 troy ounces) of recorded gold production, with platinum present but unquantified;

The POLARIS 16 occurrence (092HSE117) is classified as both Porphyry Cu±Mo±Au and Alaskan-type Pt±Os±Rh±Ir - a direct platinum-group signature on plutonic rocks; and

The platinum signal is interpreted to be spatially supported by geophysics: the Whipsaw placer sits on a 300 nT aeromagnetic high, and the Trojan-Condor block carries the strongest regional magnetic high of the three (+10 to +456 nT, average +212 nT), an interpreted magnetite-rich signature similar to that associated with the nearby Tulameen Mafic - Ultramafic Complex, an Alaskan-type composite intrusion interpreted as the predominant source of placer platinum in the Tulameen River and several of its tributaries.

Company-Identified Target Remains a Top Priority

MetalCore's regional evaluation supports the geological setting around the Company's strongest previously reported copper-in-soil anomaly and identifies it as a key target for potential mineralization. The maximum 1,125 ppm copper value on the North Lamont grid, first disclosed in the Company's news release dated May 13, 2026, is one of a number of moderately to highly anomalous soils samples taken along the extensive forestry road network.

Data Sources Used

BC MINFILE (minfile.gov.bc.ca) ; ARIS - BC Assessment Report Indexing System (apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/); BC Regional Geochemical Survey; USGS National Geochemical

Database (mrdata.usgs.gov/geochem/) ; NOAA EMAG2 v3 regional aeromagnetic compilation (ngdc.noaa.gov/geomag/emag2.html); BC MapPlace 2 (mapplace.gov.bc.ca).

BC MINFILE and ARIS data are official and reasonably complete. Regional geochemistry is reconnaissance-scale and sparse (~1 sample/km²). The NOAA EMAG2 aeromagnetic grid is a regional ~3.7 km (2-arc-minute) compilation that is indicative only and not property-scale; a modern high-resolution (<=200 m) airborne magnetic survey, and ideally an induced-polarization survey, are recommended next steps.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Walker is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Novared Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company has an option to earn a 70% interest in the Wilmac copper-gold project, which comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ability of the MetalCore platform to provide insights into, and improve, mineral property exploration, development, and the identification of mineralization; statements regarding the interpretation of public and historical datasets compiled by MetalCore; the interpretation of magnetic, geochemical and occurrence data as indicating copper-gold potential; the relative prioritization of the Company's claim block areas; the applicability of the MetalCore platform to additional land packages; and the Company's exploration plans. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the possibility that regional or historical data may not be reproducible by property-scale methods; the reconnaissance/regional nature of certain datasets; metal-price volatility; the availability of capital and financing; permitting, tenure and Indigenous consultation outcomes; and general market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303710

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.