Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) (OTCQB: DHBUF) ("Delivra Health" or the "Company"), a consumer packaged goods company uniquely positioned in the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that its LivReliefTM brand is launching its new Itch Relief Cream in the Canadian market. The LivRelief TM Itch Relief Cream is available to Company distributors, retailers and e-commerce channels effective immediately.

This product addresses the consumer need for effective relief from itchiness associated with eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis. It can also be used for the temporary relief of minor skin irritations associated with rashes, itching, and redness due to insect bites, poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac. This product is formulated to support sensitive skin - it is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and free from parabens, petroleum, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS). It combines hydrocortisone, calendula and chamomile to reduce itch, irritation and inflammation.

According to the Canadian Dermatology Association[1], up to 17% of Canadians will suffer from atopic dermatitis at some point in life. In the Eczema Society of Canada's 2025 survey[2], 89% of respondents identified itch reduction as a treatment goal, followed by 86% who wanted reduction in rash and skin symptoms. Finally, according to Psoriasis Canada[3], more than one million Canadians are affected by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, chronic inflammatory conditions for which there is currently no known cure for the most common forms of psoriatic disease.

"I am excited to share with the Delivra Health team the launch of this novel and innovative natural anti-itch cream designed to help individuals manage common dermatological conditions and improve quality of life," said Dr. Joseph Gabriele, the inventor of LivRelief.

"This launch of LivRelief Itch Relief Cream aligns with the brand's QUIETS CHRONIC PAIN positioning and expands the LivRelief portfolio to address the needs of consumers experiencing itchy and irritated skin. LivRelief Itch Relief Cream represents an important addition to our innovation pipeline, and we are encouraged by the opportunity to further strengthen the brand through targeted product extensions that address consumer needs," said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delivra Health. "Our Itch Relief Cream product is designed to provide Canadians with a convenient and trusted option to help manage skin irritation and discomfort, and as such, this motivated us to accelerate our launch in June 2026."





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About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water and LivRelief, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.delivrahealthbrands.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's products offering relief from chronic pain, anxiety, sleeplessness, itchiness, minor skin irritations and inflammation, expectations regarding effectiveness and the market position of the Company's LivRelief Itch Relief Cream, the growth of the LivRelief brand, and impacts of the Company's launch of the LivRelief Itch Relief Cream, including expectations of benefits to Delivra Health's existing product line and beyond.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] https://dermatology.ca/public-patients/diseases-conditions/skin-conditions/eczema/

[2] https://eczemahelp.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/ESC-Burden-of-Eczema-REPORT-2025-PUBLISHED-v3-1.pdf

[3] https://psoriasiscanada.ca/~documents/route%3A/download/25/

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Source: Delivra Health Brands Inc.