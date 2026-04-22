Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) OTCQB: DHBUF) ("Delivra Health" or the "Company"), a consumer packaged goods company uniquely positioned in the health and wellness sector, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, LivCorp Inc., has entered into a licence agreement ("Licence Agreement") with Peak Processing Solutions ("Peak") (ASX: PKP), to manufacture, distribute and sell infused LivRelief branded topicals in Canada.

The Licence Agreement with Peak was signed on April 22, 2026. The term of the Licence Agreement with Peak is five (5) years, renewing automatically thereafter for three (3) further terms of three (3) years each.

"We are very pleased to announce our Licence Agreement with Peak, as a strategic and long term partner, to strengthen the market position for our LivRelief Infused topicals," said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delivra Health. "We expect our partnership with Peak to realize benefits well beyond Delivra's existing processing and distribution channels. Peak's deep expertise in consumer-packaged goods makes them a natural fit to accelerate the growth and reach of the LivRelief Infused brand."

"We are excited to partner with Delivra Health and bring the LivRelief Infused brand under Peak's manufacturing platform," said Barry Katzman, Chief Executive Officer of Peak "Delivra Health's commitment to innovation and product quality aligns perfectly with our focus on operational excellence and consumer trust. Together, we look forward to driving growth in the infused topicals category and expanding access to this well-recognized Canadian wellness brand."

LivRelief Infused topicals will be available in three unique SKUs: (i) a CBD-only formulation containing 500mgs of CBD with cooling effects; (ii) a 1:1 format formulation containing 250mgs of THC and 250mgs of CBD; and (iii) an extra strength CBD topical cream containing 1,200mgs of CBD.





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In addition to the above, the Company announced that, pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's Board of Directors on April 22, 2026, it has granted an aggregate of 440,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") under the Company's 10% fixed stock option plan, to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per common share, will have a term of five years from the date of grant, and will vest 1/3 annually from the date of grant. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the TSX Venture Exchange, and applicable securities laws.

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water and LivRelief, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water and LivRelief. For more information, please visit www.delivrahealthbrands.com.

About Peak Processing

Peak Processing Limited (ASX: PKP) is a leading FMCG organisation providing the best in class manufacturing, sales, and distribution solutions for THC and CBD products specializing in beverages. Peak Processing develops premium, compliant products that resonate with adult consumers in regulated global markets, including USA and Canada.

Visit www.peakprocessing.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's products offering relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness, expectations regarding the market position of the Company's LivRelief Infused topicals, the growth and reach of the LivRelief Infused brand, and impacts of the Company's partnership with Peak, including expectations of benefits to Delivra's existing product line and beyond.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293877

Source: Delivra Health Brands Inc.