Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) (OTCQB: DHBUF) ("Delivra Health" or the "Company"), a consumer packaged goods company uniquely positioned in the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that its Dream Water brand is launching its new Dream Water Kids Sleep Gummies in the US market. Dream Water Kids Sleep Gummies are expected to be available to Company distributors, retailers and e-commerce channels in June 2026.

This product is formulated to support gentle sleep, featuring chamomile and lemon balm, along with 1 mg of melatonin. It is lightly sweetened with honey and cane sugar, contains no artificial colors or flavors, and is both gelatin-free and gluten-free.

"This launch represents another meaningful step forward in our ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering relevant, high-quality products that truly meet consumers' wellness needs," said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delivra Health. "Our Dream Water Kids Sleep Gummies address the needs of families seeking sleep solutions by providing parents with a trusted, convenient option to support their children's sleep routines. Following multiple successful testing phases, the positive feedback we received caused us to accelerate our planned launch to June 2026."









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In addition to the above, the Company announced that, pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's Board of Directors on March 19, 2026, it has granted an aggregate of 815,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") under the Company's 10% fixed stock option plan, to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.16 per common share, will have a term of five years from the date of grant, and will vest 1/3 annually from the date of grant. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the TSX Venture Exchange, and applicable securities laws.

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water and LivRelief, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.delivrahealthbrands.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the launch of Dream Water Kids Sleep Gummies, when the Dream Water Kids Sleep Gummies will be made available, the efficacy of the Dream Water Kids Sleep Gummies, the Company's ability to innovate and deliver relevant, high-quality products to meet consumers' wellness needs, the ability of Dream Water Kids Sleep Gummies to support children's sleep routines, and the Company's products offering relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include:

fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 2, 2021, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Q2 2026 MD&A filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Delivra Health Brands Inc.