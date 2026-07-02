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WKN: A40AE6 | ISIN: US12233L2060 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BU0
Frankfurt
02.07.26 | 09:55
7,600 Euro
+7,04 % +0,500
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7008,05014:55
7,7008,00014:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 13:24 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited: Burning Rock Announces Founder's Purchase of Its ADSs

GUANGZHOU, China, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock"), a company focusing on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that its founder, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer, Mr. Yusheng Han, has purchased 73,141 of the Company's ADSs for US$618,217.72 from the open market, which was conducted in compliance with the applicable rules and regulations and the Company's insider trading policy. As of the date of this press release, combined with 72,733 ADSs purchased in the last two post-earnings trading windows, Mr. Han has purchased an aggregate of 145,874 of the Company's ADSs for US$1,976,542.90 across three consecutive post-earnings trading windows, indicating his confidence in the Company's business and prospect.

Mr. Han may continue to purchase the Company's ADSs through open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or block trades, or other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. The timing and conditions of Mr. Han's purchase will be subject to various factors, including the requirements under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as well as the Company's insider trading policy.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.