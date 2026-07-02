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WKN: A40G6Z | ISIN: SE0022242434 | Ticker-Symbol: FT8
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:01
0,501 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 14:00 Uhr
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NYAB AB: NYAB receives Phase 2 order for the Uppsala tramway project

NYAB has, through the joint venture NYAB-AZVI AB, received an order from Uppsala Municipality for Phase 2 of the Uppsala tramway project. NYAB-AZVI AB is owned 50 percent each by NYAB and AZVI. The value for Phase 2 is estimated at SEK 6.5 billion.

Phase 2 constitutes the execution phase of the project and includes the construction of 17 kilometres of double track, 22 tram stops as well as associated structures and technical systems. The assignment also includes power supply systems and the reconstruction and construction of adjacent infrastructure and urban environments along the entire route.

Works in Phase 2 will commence immediately and be carried out in two stages. Stage 1, which enables the start of operations, is scheduled for completion in 2032. Stage 2, which covers the final works of the project, is scheduled for completion in 2034.

"The transition of the Uppsala tramway project into Phase 2 marks an important step in the development of the city's public transport system. Collaborative projects of this scale place high demands on execution, where the combined experience and capacity of NYAB and our partner AZVI represent a clear strength. The collaboration with AZVI and Uppsala Municipality has established a solid foundation for the next phase," says Johan Larsson, CEO of NYAB.

The project will be recognised in the order backlog in connection with the order. NYAB will recognise its share of order backlog and profit progressively in line with the project's execution.

NYAB-AZVI AB is the design and build contractor for the project. During Phase 1 of the project, which commenced in 2025, the company was responsible for design, planning and project cost estimation. The tramway development is a collaborative project between Uppsala Municipality and Region Uppsala and aims to develop a high-capacity public transport system connecting different parts of the city.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Larsson, CEO, NYAB
johan.larsson@nyabgroup.com
+46 (0)70 182 50 70

Press contact:

Sara Johansson, Group Communications Manager, NYAB
sara.johansson@nyabgroup.com
+46 (0)70 771 83 90

This information is information that NYAB AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out herein, at 14.00?CEST on July 2, 2026.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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