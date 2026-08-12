NYAB AB: NYAB awarded contract for the construction of a 400 kV substation in Forssa

NYAB has signed a contract with Finland's transmission system operator Fingrid Oyj for the construction of the Pikkumuola 400 kV substation in Forssa. The project will commence in August 2026 and be completed by the end of 2028.

The Pikkumuola 400 kV substation will be delivered on a turnkey basis. The project comprises the construction of a six-bay AIS switchyard with a duplex configuration, including a control building and backup power generator.

The contract covers the complete design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the substation, delivering a fully operational and reliable system. The project will provide new 400 kV grid connections for one of Fingrid's electricity consumption customers.

"Finland's electrification requires new connections and a strong transmission grid. The Pikkumuola substation is part of this development, and it is great to see new strong market participants joining us in delivering demanding 400 kV projects," says Timo Kiiveri, Deputy CEO of Fingrid.

"This contract is a natural and significant continuation of our cooperation with Fingrid, with whom NYAB has already delivered several projects. We are pleased to continue our smooth collaboration through this new project," says Antti Keskinen, Head of Power Network Construction at NYAB Finland.

Contact:

Antti Keskinen, Head of Power Network Construction, NYAB Finland

antti.keskinen@nyabgroup.com

+358 44 425 2194

Antti Palovaara, Sales Manager Electricity Networks, NYAB Finland

antti.palovaara@nyabgroup.com

+358 40 838 7072

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.