NYAB AB: NYAB AB Interim Report January-June 2026: Strong growth and improved margins

"NYAB delivered strong revenue growth and improved profitability in the second quarter. Order intake remained robust and the order backlog in Civil Engineering reached its highest level to date. We enter the second half of the year, traditionally our strongest period for both revenue and earnings, with a solid financial position and a well-balanced project portfolio," says Johan Larsson, CEO of NYAB.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 19 percent and operating profit by 45 percent year on year. The operating margin improved to 5.1 percent (4.2).

In Civil Engineering, revenue for the quarter increased by 28 percent and operating profit by 52 percent year on year. The operating margin improved to 6.3 percent (5.3).

The operating margin in Civil Engineering Sweden improved to 7.7 percent (5.8) during the quarter.

Earnings per share for the quarter increased by 83 percent year on year to EUR 0.011 (0.006).

April-June in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 161.9 million (135.8), an increase of 19 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 8.3 million (5.7), corresponding to an operating margin of 5.1 percent (4.2).

Profit for the period increased by 84 percent to EUR 7.7 million (4.2).

Free cash flow was EUR 1.8 million (5.5).

Net debt/EBITDA was -0.30x (0.31x).

Order intake was EUR 180.6 million (180.8), with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 (1.3).

Civil Engineering order backlog was EUR 501.6 million (424.7), an increase of 18 percent.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.011 (0.006).

January-June in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 262.0 million (242.5), an increase of 8 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 9.8 million (6.7), corresponding to an operating margin of 3.7 percent (2.8).

Profit for the period was EUR 8.8 million (3.9).

Free cash flow was EUR 7.7 million (-16.2).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.012 (0.005).

This release is a summary of NYAB AB's Interim Report. The complete report is attached to this release and available at https://nyabgroup.com/en/investors/nyab-as-an-investment/reports-and-presentations/.

Presentation of the Interim Report

NYAB will arrange a live audiocast on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 10:00 CEST, where CEO Johan Larsson and Interim CFO Peter Franks will present financial information and significant events for the second quarter of 2026. The audiocast will be held in English and can be followed at:

https://nyabgroup.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026.

Participants wishing to ask questions are welcome to join the teleconference. Dial-in details will be provided upon registration at: https://events.inderes.com/nyabgroup/q2-report-2026/dial-in.

Contacts

Johan Larsson, CEO, NYAB AB, is available through Erik Petersen, Head of Investor Relations, ir@nyabgroup.com, +46 70 880 42 23.

NYAB's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

This information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CEST on August 13, 2026.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.